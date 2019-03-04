Read and React: Winners, losers from the NFL combine

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone’s watching.

Good morning, readers! While our week is just beginning, the NFL combine is coming to an end. But only after one team finishes counting testicles, of course.

The biggest headlines came from Mississippi schools

Each player came to Indianapolis with one story and left with another depending on how he performed. The non-QBs that made the biggest headlines, however, both hailed from Mississippi schools.

First there was Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf, the freak viral legend with 1.9 percent body fat, ripping off a 4.33 40-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. If any teams were having reservations about drafting a wide receiver in a linebacker’s body, they may be thinking differently now.

Then there was Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat (what a name!) setting a combine record for a d-lineman and running the 40 in a blazing 4.41 seconds. Sweat already upped his stock with a great Senior Bowl performance and this can only help.

For the quarterbacks, there’s always pro day

The biggest presence at this year’s combine was Heisman winner Kyler Murray, of course. But the Sooner QB only showed up to get measured and do interviews before getting ready for his pro day in Norman, Okla. on March 13. Our own Terez Paylor sat down with Murray and came away thinking he can go No. 1 to Arizona. Here’s why.

As for Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins? He ran a plodding 5.06 in the 40, a slow time he attributed to cramps, and pledged to beat that number at the Columbus pro day on March 20.

One later-round signal caller to keep an eye on? Try Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7 prospect who ran a jaw-dropping 4.59 in the 40 and was throwing the ball so hard to receivers that it became a weekend punchline.

–Kevin Kaduk

According to Fanatics, Harper moved more jerseys in his first 24 hours as a Phillie than any athlete in any sport has done before. Harper is wearing No. 3 by the way, having given up No. 34 in honor of the late Roy Halladay. Deeper dive: Harper’s financial impact in Philadelphia has gone further than mere clothing sales.

Hello Nick, so long Blake? The Jaguars will make Nick Foles their next quarterback and end the Blake Bortles era when NFL’s free agency opens on March 13. That’s according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who reported the eventual move on Sunday. The Jags have long been mentioned as a natural landing spot for Foles, so the news doesn’t rate as a big surprise. Deeper dive: Why Foles and the Jags would be a good fit.

Kristine Anigwe has been the nation’s leading rebounder this season and she finished the regular season with an exclamation point, putting up 32 points and 30 rebounds against Washington State on Sunday. It was the first 30-30 in D-1 women’s hoops since 2002. While we’re on the subject, here’s a fun fact: There have been 154 30-30 games in NBA history and 85 of them belong to Wilt Chamberlain. (Dwight Howard was the last one to get one, in 2018.)

How to answer six questions in 23 words

The Celtics are in a Laker-like funk and Kyrie is in no mood to talk about it.

