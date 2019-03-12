Read and React: NFL free agency is already almost over

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone’s watching.

Free agency starts Wednesday, but it’s already over

Well, mostly. While baseball just dragged its free agency out over several months, football can’t wait to get the whole thing over and done with it so everyone can get back to draft prep. Yeah, Wednesday is the official start of free agency, but teams were allowed to start tampering on a manic Monday afternoon.

They did not waste any time. Lululemon signed Nick Foles to a deal hours before the Jaguars could hand him $50 million in guaranteed Shadbucks and we were off from there.

Bad teams are in a rush to get better

Detroit spent big on four free agents in the first five hours, signing the market’s biggest prize in former Patriots edge rusher Trey Flowers. The Jets were close behind with Vikings LB Anthony Barr and Washington WR Jamison Crowder, and as of early Tuesday morning they were zeroing in on a deal with LB C.J. Mosley. The Redskins signed LB Landon Collins away from their NFC East rivals in New York while the Raiders turned a pair of Super Bowl participants into very rich men: Patriots OT Trent Brown and Rams FS Lamarcus Joyner. Most of the active teams were not playoff teams in 2018 with one big exception: The Chiefs signed the Honey Badger to fortify their leaky secondary.

There are still big names out there

If your team didn’t improve themselves, there are still chances out there. RB Le’Veon Bell is still weighing his options, as are C Matt Paradis, FS Earl Thomas and any other number of players who might end up being a good puzzle piece in 2019.

Your team better move quick though, because any or all of these players could sign before we hit send on this email. (They will almost all certainly make up their mind before the period officially opens on Hump Day. Unless any of them happen to be named Bryce Harper.)

NBA: Russell Westbrook to Utah fan: ‘I’ll f— you up’

There continues to be no love lost between the Thunder star and fans of the Jazz. Seriously, you gotta watch this video. (Earmuffs if your kids are around.) After the game, Westbrook said the fan shouted racially-tinged insults at him. “If I had to do it over again,” Westbrook added, “I would say the exact same thing. I truly will stand up for myself and my family and my wife and my mom and my dad every single time.” The fan professed innocence in a TV interview, but his past tweets revealed some ugly shots at Westbrook.

So, uh, starting to think this Conor fella has a problem with controlling his temper. McGregor was arrested in Miami on Monday after allegedly smashing a fan’s phone at a fancy hotel. That’s his second arrest in about a year (we all remember the bus incident in Brooklyn). Deeper dive: Kevin Iole on if all this bad behavior will eventually catch up to McGregor

NBA: Kyrie Irving opens up about up-and-down season

It’s not every day that you hear a high-profile athlete being contrite, but that’s exactly what Kyrie Irving was the other night. Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Kyrie was as open and accessible as he can be about a Celtics season that hasn’t gone like everyone expected. If you love Kyrie or the NBA, it’s a must-read.

Tiger Woods is back to #bossmode

