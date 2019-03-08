Read and React: The Lakers are doing the right thing

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone’s watching.

It’s a day that ends in Y, so it must mean more Lakers’ drama.

You may have heard LeBron is going part-time for the rest of the season, kind of like Anthony Davis. What are the chances?

Really, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Year 1 of the LA.-LeBron marriage was a known throwaway. It’s always been about Years 2, 3 and 4.

As such, you gotta keep the king healthy. LeBron over the past 15 years has played more games than something like 80-percent of the teams in the league. That’s a lot of mileage. No need to add more unnecessarily.

Buuuuut …

Credit Magic Johnson all you want for closing the deal to get James (as if it were ever in doubt), but the real pressure comes now: Who’s he going to put around LeBron?

It doesn’t matter if Ty Lue comes home if they don’t surround James with some horses. Paul George isn’t coming. Neither is Kawhi. And if they want Anthony Davis, they have to put together a package they couldn’t in February.

Turns out it takes more than the fairy-dust arrival of an all-time great to make a winner.

So LeBron should …

Take a seat, let those youngsters he keeps talking about needing time to grow up time to grow up and hope his buddy can deliver Davis.

Rest now, because there won’t be any next year.

— Jay Hart

Sad news. The 74-year-old Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with dementia and will “retire from public life.” Seaver was a first-ballot Hall of Famer who received 425 of 430 votes in 1992, a record at the time. “Tom will continue to work in his beloved vineyard at his California home,” a statement said.

NFL: Steelers, Bills can’t agree on Antonio Brown deal

The word late Thursday night was that the Steelers found a taker for Antonio Brown: The Buffalo Bills. But Brown himself called the report “fake news” and it looks like he’s right. The Bills GM told Adam Schefter on Friday morning that the two teams engaged in good talks but ultimately couldn’t come to an agreement. The saga goes on.

Add Creighton and TCU to the schools ensnared in the college basketball fraud scandal. Prosecutors say two assistant coaches took $6,000 bribes. This news comes on the heals of a wiretap conversation in which LSU coach Will Wade is heard talking about a “strong-ass offer” he made in recruitment of a prospect.

RIP Dan Jenkins

A giant, from the Typewriter to Twitter

