Read and React: Jerry's big decision

October 13, 2020

Welcome those of you new to Read & React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. First thing every weekday morning, you’ll get breaking news, in-depth analysis and a touch of strangeness delivered in one fresh, hot package, right to your inbox. Sign up here to join us on the ride!

NLCS: Braves bust out in ninth to hand Dodgers first playoff loss

ALCS: Rays play defense, Astros don't

Dak Prescott looking at 4-6 month rehab

Vikings' Mike Zimmer stands by failed 4th-down go-for-it decision

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dead at 77

View photos (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) More

What do the Cowboys do now with Dak Prescott? That’s the $200 million question.

Stephen Jones, Jerry’s son, said Monday that Prescott, injured Sunday in a catastrophic tackle, remains “our future,” which is of course what he’s going to say. But will he and Jerruh be of the same opinion in six months if Prescott’s ankle isn’t healing like it needs to?

What happened to Prescott Sunday is Exhibit A as to why you don’t settle for the year-to-year franchise tag. But $31 million is $31 million, and Prescott was playing his way into that $40 million range before his ankle got rolled up on.

Though he may not be Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes on the field, Dak’s clearly Hall of Fame-worthy when it comes to his leadership off it, and that counts for more than just something.

What this ultimately may come down to is Jerry himself. He’s 78. He wants that fourth ring … sooner than later. Is he better off reloading or betting on Dak coming back?

Prescott’s rehab is reportedly somewhere in the neighborhood of six months, so by that timeline the Cowboys will have a decent idea of where he’s at physically before the summer deadline to offer a long-term deal.

What will they do? The guess here is they’re praying for him to heal, because Dak on a rehabbed ankle would seemingly be less of a crapshoot and present a more immediate payout than going back to the draft where quarterback selection has, lately, been more miss than hit.

Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot launched a 2-out, 3-run homer in the top of the first, then did this to end a threat in the second. Decent effort.