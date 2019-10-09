The Bears made a QB roster move this morning:

The Bears announce they've released QB Tyler Bray and brought back Bradley Sowell. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 9, 2019

Is this important? Not really! Does it mean a whole lot? Probably not! Odds are that you'll see Bray brought back to the practice squad sooner or later, as Sowell's season in roster purgatory continues.

/extremely Stephen A. Smith voice / HOWEVER

If you'd like to infer that this is good news regarding Mitch Trubisky's status for Week 7's game against New Orleans, no one's stopping you. It stands to reason that they wouldn't release their backup QB unless there was some sort of positional shuffling going on behind the scenes. Halas Hall is closed until next Monday, so we'll all have to speculate for the next five days or so.

What should we read into the QB roster moves the Bears made on Wednesday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago