Read Colorado governor’s “Randy Gradishar Day” proclamation

Earlier this week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that Friday, May 3rd (5/3) would be designated “Randy Gradishar Day,” in honor of the former Denver linebacker’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Happy 5️⃣/3️⃣ Randy Gradishar Day! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VzGm8eqUrT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 3, 2024

Polis, along with Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, and The Stampede, held a special presentation in Gradishar’s honor on the steps of the Colorado capital building Friday. Polis read a proclamation about Gradishar’s football accomplishments, as well as his extraordinary work in the Denver community and among the military and veteran presence as a whole.

Gradishar will be the 16th member of the Broncos inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

