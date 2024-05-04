Advertisement

Read Colorado governor’s “Randy Gradishar Day” proclamation

Brandon Walker
Earlier this week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that Friday, May 3rd (5/3) would be designated “Randy Gradishar Day,” in honor of the former Denver linebacker’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Polis, along with Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, and The Stampede, held a special presentation in Gradishar’s honor on the steps of the Colorado capital building Friday. Polis read a proclamation about Gradishar’s football accomplishments, as well as his extraordinary work in the Denver community and among the military and veteran presence as a whole.

Gradishar will be the 16th member of the Broncos inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Click here to read a transcript of Polis’ proclamation.

 

