Read and React: The Saints got screwed (again)

So, look: Jay Busbee might've used this space last week to tell Saints fans to get over their complaining about officiating in Rams games.

But I'm here today to tell the fine people of New Orleans the crying may continue because, geez, this is getting ridiculous.

If you didn't see it, the Saints and Rams were tied midway through the second quarter of their NFC Championship grudge match on Sunday. Rams QB Jared Goff dropped back to pass, was hit and fumbled the ball. Saints lineman Cameron Jordan easily scooped the ball and ran down the sideline for what looked like a 90-yard touchdown return. You can see the whole sequence here.

Only problem? The play had been whistled dead as the officials thought that Goff had thrown an incomplete pass. Though the Saints would get the ball when that call was overturned, Jordan's dash remained a moot point and the Saints failed to score on the ensuing drive.

For Saints fans, the call was infuriating because the official should've let the play run its course and then rule it an incomplete pass via review if the replay showed it was warranted. Instead, he went the exact opposite route, which conveniently screwed the Saints.

As they say in the French Quarter, comment typique!

Uncertain times ahead for the Saints

OK, so the play probably wasn't the deciding call in the Saints' 27-9 loss. But maybe the game plays differently if New Orleans takes a 10-3 lead at that point.

Also, it wasn't the worst thing to happen to the Saints in the game, either, as Drew Brees exited in the first quarter with an injured thumb, forcing backup Teddy Bridgewater into action.

We'll learn more about Brees' injury this week and whether he'll miss any time. Losing the quarterback for any amount of games would be a huge blow, but the NFC South is so soft that it's probably still winnable with Bridgewater calling plays.

Still, combined with the wild last-second victory over Houston last Monday night, it's already been a crazy season for the Saints.

One that's already contained a little too much deja vu for their liking.

