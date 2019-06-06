Read and React: The Injury Report Finals

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone's watching.

Get Read and React emailed right to you, every Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Subscribe to Read and React

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TRENDING: Craig Kimbrel finally finds a home with the Cubs ..... Aaron Rodgers has sweet burn for QBs who beat him chugging beer ..... Report: Ex-USC AD under investigation in admissions scandal probe ..... Vince Carter is not retiring yet ..... Bunt breaks up no-hitter. Is this wrong?

(AP)

Read and React: The Lead





There’s an old Wayne Gretzky story that goes something like this:



His youth team is playing a playoff game and Wayne isn’t there. He’s playing another game. The team is trailing big – something like 8-0 after the second period. In between periods the coach gathers the team and says, “Don’t worry, Wayne is on the way.” And then Wayne shows up, gets on the ice and, as you can probably guess, does what Wayne Gretzky does – scores a bunch of goals to bring his team all the way back to win.

Some of the details may not be correct, but the overarching point is: At full strength, that team could not be beat.

Which brings us to the NBA Finals.

The Raptors now lead the Warriors 2-1, but to get there it took a massive effort in Game 3 from all five starters plus the miracle that continues to be Fred VanVleet. Toronto knows this. Golden State knows this. And the other thing they all know is this: At full strength, the Warriors will not be beat.

Story continues

Toronto is certainly making the most out of the absence of Kevin Durant and, now, Klay Thompson. But it’s clear this NBA Finals hinges on the injury report, and that’s what it will ultimately be remembered for: KD/Klay return a la Willis Reed (albeit as actual forces) and give Superman Steph just enough support to win title No. 4 or they don’t and the Raptors win with an asterisk.

And from there, the dominos will fall: KD, Klay and Kawhi will decide to stay or go, league-altering decisions potentially influenced by a strained calf and a sore hamstring.

All of which makes this Finals interesting as hell.

Gameplan

Read and React: The Kicker

That's F6-7 on the scorecard

BOUNCE

Thanks for checking out today’s edition of Read & React! Subscribe right here to get every edition delivered right to your inbox.