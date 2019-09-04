Read and React: Jared Goff's new deal puts pressure on Rams to win now

(Getty Images)

[This is an excerpt from the Yahoo Sports’ Read and React Newsletter. Subscribe here]

Good morning!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As you clock in for another day, you might not want to hear about another QB pulling down a mid-sized Powerball jackpot extension.

But here goes anyway.

The Rams announced on Tuesday night that they'd come to terms with Jared Goff on an extension that will keep him with the team through 2024. ESPN's Adam Schefter later tweeted that Goff's deal will give him $134 million of new money. That's not a record, but it's equal to what Aaron Rodgers got from the Packers last summer and it's second overall to Russell Wilson's $140 million.

However, $110 million of it is guaranteed, which surpasses the record of $107.9 million that Carson Wentz and the Eagles agreed to in June.

Dak Prescott just got very thirsty in Texas and he doesn't know why.

The Rams' affordable ride is coming to an end

Goff's extension isn't much of a surprise considering that he's been Sean McVay's special pal ever since he was saved from Jeff Fisher's ineptitude. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, Goff is 24-14 as a starter and has already led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance.

He'll cost the Rams an affordable $4 million this season and $22 million the next before he ceases to be a bargain.

Considering that, two things should go without saying.

1. The Rams really need to capitalize over these next two seasons while they have some luxuries they won't be able to afford once Goff's new contract kicks in.

2. Goff better do the best he can to justify that $33.5 million annual salary once it starts in 2021.

Can Goff reward the Rams' faith?

Story continues

The former seems attainable as the Rams still boast one of the most well-rounded squads in the NFL. But the jury is out on the latter as Goff still hasn't fully shaken the reputation of being a system quarterback after having every one of his weaknesses exposed by Bill Belichick en route to a whopping three points in last February's Super Bowl.

Don't get me wrong. There's worse things than being a guy carrying out a McVay gameplan or being depantsed by the greatest football of all time. Especially when you're making that kind of money.

But just as the Rams' free ride is coming to an end, so too will Goff's. The pressure is about to rise to a level he hasn't seen before.

Get ready for NFL season: To read more content like this every day in your inbox, sign up for the Read and React newsletter.