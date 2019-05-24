Read and React: Is NBA talent level at an all-time high?

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone's watching.

What does it say about the talent pool in the NBA when the debate over who’s the league’s best player doesn’t always begin with LeBron James?

Kevin Durant is a 7-footer who can do everything.

Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player since Kobe (who was the best two-way player since Jordan).

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter who ever touched a basketball.

Giannis is a physical freak on his way to his first MVP award.

You can make an argument for any of them that would hold up against anyone, including James, whom these four have caught up to more than the King has slipped.

This is not a case of an aging great relenting the torch based on Father Time’s clock. It’s KD expanding where we think big men should shoot from to … everywhere. It’s Kawhi being the best defender and best scorer on the floor on most nights (including Thursday night against the Bucks). It’s Steph completely changing the way the game is played, from the NBA level on down.

Nostalgia never loses an argument, but let’s put this out there: What’s the better starting five (pieced from a single era) – LeBron, KD, Kawhi, Steph and Giannis vs. MJ, Magic, Charles, Malone, Ewing?

I know who’d win in a fight, but on the court … in their primes … I’m not so sure.

There are two takeaways from this (if you’re buying it if only a little): One, the talent pool is at or near an all-time high. Two, Golden State is the closest thing to a Dream Team the NBA has ever seen. Because the Lakers weren’t winning without Magic, the Bulls weren’t without MJ but the Warriors just might without KD, who won’t be playing when the Finals begin.

