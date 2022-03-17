Reactions: Xavier Musketeers, head coach Travis Steele agree to part ways

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Xavier Musketeers head coach Travis Steele walks into a huddle in the first half of the NIT First Round game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Cleveland State Vikings at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
With the Xavier Musketeers and head coach Travis Steele having agreed to part ways and a national search for his replacement under way, XU has made it clear that expectations for the basketball team include competing for the Big East Championship "and to compete and advance in the NCAA tournament."

Xavier basketball: Who could be Musketeers' next head coach?

Social media reactions to Steele's departure, in addition to names that have come up in speculation about the Muskies' next head coach:

"I appreciate the opportunity to lead Xavier Men's Basketball the past four years," Steele said, in a release from the university. "I am excited for the next chapter in my life, and I wish Xavier nothing but success."

