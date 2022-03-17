Reactions: Xavier Musketeers, head coach Travis Steele agree to part ways

Xavier Musketeers head coach Travis Steele walks into a huddle in the first half of the NIT First Round game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Cleveland State Vikings at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

With the Xavier Musketeers and head coach Travis Steele having agreed to part ways and a national search for his replacement under way, XU has made it clear that expectations for the basketball team include competing for the Big East Championship "and to compete and advance in the NCAA tournament."

Xavier basketball: Who could be Musketeers' next head coach?

Social media reactions to Steele's departure, in addition to names that have come up in speculation about the Muskies' next head coach:

I'm well aware of what has transpired at Xavier re Travis Steele's termination as head basketball coach. I am deeply saddened by his departure. I consider Travis a friend and have immense respect for his basketball knowledge and work ethic and honesty. A lot of college coaches — Andy Mac (@mm_andymac) March 16, 2022

Follow up.



Strange but true: The last three Xavier head coaches before Steele -- Thad Matta, Sean Miller and Chris Mack -- are all currently available for employment. https://t.co/HlhilQwZxg — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 16, 2022

Xavier has sacked Travis Steele, sources conifirm.



Travis coached in Xavier’s win last night vs. Cleveland State.



Sources tell CBS Sports the move came as a surprise today. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 16, 2022

Travis Steele was part of the Xavier program since 2009. He was the right hire at the time in 2019, but in the end it didn't work out.



Now Xavier faces a massive decision for the future of the program. — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) March 16, 2022

I wish nothing but the best for Travis Steele. No one is embedded into the fabrics of Xavier basketball more than him. A lot of great players came to X because of him, he was dealt a difficult hand and tried his very best. This is not the last we’ve seen of Travis Steele. — Coo🅿️ Ledford (@CoopLed) March 16, 2022

Per @RickBroering Travis Steele is out at Xavier. This news, or at least the timing, is extremely unexpected. A national search will start immediately. — Banners on the Parkway (@BannersParkway) March 16, 2022

I would also say I feel really bad for Travis Steele that it didn’t work out. You cannot doubt the guy’s commitment, and I have always found him great to deal with personally. I have little doubt he’ll get another shot at an HC job down the road. — D & V (@danaandvictory) March 16, 2022

I never missed the NCAA tournament.. I also was in the A-10 for 4 years with 1-2 supremely talented teammates vs often times inferior opponents.. We always knew we’ll run through our conference and catch power 5 schools off guard.. — Tu Holloway (@SFFiveTu) March 16, 2022

"The answer I keep coming back to is Sean Miller."



Strong insight with @AdamJBaum and #Xavier great Byron Larkin tonight.



There's already a clear direction (and mutual interest) early in the search. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/NovNAmUISX — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 17, 2022

Thank you for believing in me. Forever Thankful❤️. @CoachSteeleXU — Elijah Tucker (@iamelijahtucker) March 17, 2022

"I appreciate the opportunity to lead Xavier Men's Basketball the past four years," Steele said, in a release from the university. "I am excited for the next chapter in my life, and I wish Xavier nothing but success."

