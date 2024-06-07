Advertisement

Reactions to Texas softball losing to Oklahoma in WCWS Final: 'Texas will be back'

caleb yum, austin american-statesman
·3 min read

Texas softball's season came to an end Thursday night, as Oklahoma claimed their fourth consecutive NCAA Championship with a dominant 8-4 win.

The Longhorns' pitchers were never able to find their footing, as the Sooners relentless offense punished each arm that came out of the bullpen. Every hitter in their lineup reached base and while Texas accumulated seven hits, it simply wasn't able to matchup with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma outfielder Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates a single next to Texas' Katie Stewart (20) in the first inning during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June, 6, 2024.
Regardless, it was still one of the most successful seasons in Texas softball history. Coach Mike White and his team haven't been able to cross over the finish line yet, but there's nothing to be ashamed about over a 55-10 season. There'll be plenty of veteran talent returning and new faces in the building next season. The Longhorns are going to have a chance to run it back and get their revenge.

Here are some of the reactions to Texas losing to Oklahoma in the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship.

