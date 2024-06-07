Reactions to Texas softball losing to Oklahoma in WCWS Final: 'Texas will be back'

Texas softball's season came to an end Thursday night, as Oklahoma claimed their fourth consecutive NCAA Championship with a dominant 8-4 win.

The Longhorns' pitchers were never able to find their footing, as the Sooners relentless offense punished each arm that came out of the bullpen. Every hitter in their lineup reached base and while Texas accumulated seven hits, it simply wasn't able to matchup with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma outfielder Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates a single next to Texas' Katie Stewart (20) in the first inning during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June, 6, 2024.

Regardless, it was still one of the most successful seasons in Texas softball history. Coach Mike White and his team haven't been able to cross over the finish line yet, but there's nothing to be ashamed about over a 55-10 season. There'll be plenty of veteran talent returning and new faces in the building next season. The Longhorns are going to have a chance to run it back and get their revenge.

Here are some of the reactions to Texas losing to Oklahoma in the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship.

Not the ending we all wanted but what a joyous ride it was… so proud @TexasSoftball 👏🏽👏🏽🤘🏽 https://t.co/H6pyXo9wMh — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) June 7, 2024

Proud of our ladies. @TexasSoftball keep your horns high. Great season. Outcomes don’t tell the story of character and will. — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) June 7, 2024

The Big 12 showing up to associate itself with one more natty before its golden geese head to the SEC in a few weeks. https://t.co/pt3EgVpQTB pic.twitter.com/irdPbdJiRu — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) June 7, 2024

Mike White and Texas softball will be back but even then, its stars will have to play like stars. The best players didn't play up to their ability. I guess Oklahoma had something to do with that. Well deserved, Sooners. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) June 7, 2024

Hell of a season for the Texas Softball team. Love the effort and grit shown all year by a great senior class. Bella, Joley, A Wash, and Czech, we appreciate the hell out of y'all!



So much young talent returning next year and I can't freakin wait to see what those girls do 🤘 — The Tunnel Longhorns (@TheTunnel_Texas) June 7, 2024

Texas Softball’s season ends with a loss in the WCWS Finals.



Talented team. Historic year. It’s been fun. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/khquboxAau — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) June 7, 2024

We don't really know what happened there. Best I can think of Mia Scott just had a Chris Webber moment. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) June 7, 2024

You all better be proud of these girls for a special season in Austin. Mistakes were made at times, but our margin for error vs this team was razor thin. Texas will be back.



I had my fun talking Texas/OU softball, but I will concede that the Sooners are inevitable under Patty… — Ghost of Texas Football (@FortyAcreVibes) June 7, 2024

Just witnessed the dumbest base running mistake I’ve ever seen in my entire life in Texas OU softball championship game



I am beside myself — Matt Mitchell (@olboyunclemitch) June 7, 2024

As Ric Flair once sort of said, "To be the woman, you have to beat the woman."



The Oklahoma Softball team has played like champions. The Texas softball team has not.



Simple as that. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) June 7, 2024

Congratulations to Texas on a beautiful season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾



The Longhorns will absolutely hold that crown one day, a lot sooner than later, mark my words! — Coach Christi 👩🏾‍⚕️🥎 (@SnapMyAd) June 7, 2024

What a way for Texas & Oklahoma to say one last “Fuck you” to the big12 by playing each other for the national championship in softball a month before moving to the SEC — Bryson Buddahbelly (@HookEm_Sports) June 4, 2024

Winning a softball title won’t help the pain of Jackson Arnold throwing 23 ints next year — Texas 2024 South Natty Champs (@mr_blah_blah_) June 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Reactions to Texas softball losing to Oklahoma in Game 2 of WCWS