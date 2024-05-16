Advertisement
Breaking news:

Xander Schauffele cards 9-under 62 for PGA Championship record

Reactions to Texas' Quinn Ewers on EA CFB 25 cover: 'July 19, please come quicker'

caleb yum, austin american-statesman
·2 min read
4

The last time that an EA College Football game was released was back with NCAA Football 14. Therefore, it's not hyperbole to say EA Sports' upcoming College Football 25 game may be one of the most anticipated sports games of all time.

And who are the three athletes that will grace the cover? Michigan RB Donovan Edwards, Colorado DB Travis Hunter and of course, Texas QB Quinn Ewers. The three were already featured on the deluxe cover, but they were joined by a few other familiar jerseys on that version.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for too to run as he avoids contact with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for too to run as he avoids contact with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

With the official release date being set on July 19, the cover art was released today along with a trailer featuring Ewers wearing the burnt orange.

Ewers made the decision to return to Texas after leading the Longhorns to a 12-2 season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Now with his team entering the SEC, Ewers has a chance to compete for a Heisman Trophy, raise his NFL draft stock and cement the Longhorns as a powerhouse in their new conference.

Longhorns fans were ecstatic over the promotion of their QB, while college football enthusiasts also showed excitement over the imminent return. Here are some reactions to the news.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Reactions to Texas' Quinn Ewers on EA College Football '25 cover