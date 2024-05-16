Reactions to Texas' Quinn Ewers on EA CFB 25 cover: 'July 19, please come quicker'

The last time that an EA College Football game was released was back with NCAA Football 14. Therefore, it's not hyperbole to say EA Sports' upcoming College Football 25 game may be one of the most anticipated sports games of all time.

And who are the three athletes that will grace the cover? Michigan RB Donovan Edwards, Colorado DB Travis Hunter and of course, Texas QB Quinn Ewers. The three were already featured on the deluxe cover, but they were joined by a few other familiar jerseys on that version.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for too to run as he avoids contact with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

With the official release date being set on July 19, the cover art was released today along with a trailer featuring Ewers wearing the burnt orange.

Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edwards grace the cover of @EASPORTSCollege 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yiyi34brIR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2024

Quinn Ewers x EA CFB 25



THIS IS SICK… JULY 19th ⏳https://t.co/L9hRv8cGJA pic.twitter.com/d2ezaattOD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2024

Ewers made the decision to return to Texas after leading the Longhorns to a 12-2 season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Now with his team entering the SEC, Ewers has a chance to compete for a Heisman Trophy, raise his NFL draft stock and cement the Longhorns as a powerhouse in their new conference.

Longhorns fans were ecstatic over the promotion of their QB, while college football enthusiasts also showed excitement over the imminent return. Here are some reactions to the news.

Amazing to be on the cover of #CFB25. Make sure you pick up the game on July 19. #HookEm #EAathlete https://t.co/B5W1OjUOju — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) May 16, 2024

BTS of NCAA College Football 25’ rollout



Quinn Ewers @TexasFootball

Travis Hunter @CUBuffsFootball

Donovan Edwards @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ANpx28NERn — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) May 16, 2024

Quinn Ewers promo for EA CFB 25:



July 19th, please come quicker 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/5NwvGf2y3f https://t.co/VDrZTma9Ia — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2024

“It’s a surreal moment,” Ewers told a select group of reporters earlier this week about gracing the cover of the video game. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) May 16, 2024

When EA Sports drops NCAA College Football 25 pic.twitter.com/OrCiPZqQJL — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) May 16, 2024

Can anyone think of the last time a sports-centric video game was THIS highly-anticipated? With all of the updates we’ve heard so far, and now the cover, EA is doing very well. https://t.co/kVFc7zedEs — Layten Praytor (@PraytorLayten) May 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Reactions to Texas' Quinn Ewers on EA College Football '25 cover