Advertisement

Reactions to Texas football's loss to Washington in Sugar Bowl: 'It's still Hook'em!'

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS — Texas' best football season since 2009 finally ended on Monday night with a 37-31 loss at the Sugar Bowl in Caesars Superdome.

It came down to the last drive, with the Longhorns making it all the way to Washington's 13-yard line. However with one second left, quarterback Quinn Ewers' final drive came up short, with defensive back Makell Esteen breaking up the pass intended for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Longhorns' offense struggled but the story was Washington quarterback Michael Penix and his dissection of Texas' secondary. He completed 29 of his 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Ewers ended with 314 yards on 24 of 43 passing.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) sits in the endzone after the 31-37 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) sits in the endzone after the 31-37 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas' rushing attack was efficient, collecting 180 yards on 6.4 yards per carry but both CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue had costly fumbles. Washington on the other hand, had a muffed punt but no turnovers.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' loss.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Reactions to Texas football's loss to Washington in Sugar Bowl