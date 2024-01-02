Reactions to Texas football's loss to Washington in Sugar Bowl: 'It's still Hook'em!'
NEW ORLEANS — Texas' best football season since 2009 finally ended on Monday night with a 37-31 loss at the Sugar Bowl in Caesars Superdome.
It came down to the last drive, with the Longhorns making it all the way to Washington's 13-yard line. However with one second left, quarterback Quinn Ewers' final drive came up short, with defensive back Makell Esteen breaking up the pass intended for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
The Longhorns' offense struggled but the story was Washington quarterback Michael Penix and his dissection of Texas' secondary. He completed 29 of his 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Ewers ended with 314 yards on 24 of 43 passing.
Texas' rushing attack was efficient, collecting 180 yards on 6.4 yards per carry but both CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue had costly fumbles. Washington on the other hand, had a muffed punt but no turnovers.
Here are some national reactions to Texas' loss.
And it’s still Hook’em!!! Love all yall boys and nobody is going to downplay what yall done all year!
Same time next year! See yall there🤘🏾
#HOOKEM 4LIFE 🧡🧡🧡🧡
T’Vondre Sweat, potentially a first round pick in this coming NFL Draft, speaking to the media. Says “he will be watching” the ‘Horns next year and wishes them nothing but the best pic.twitter.com/WO2RcJQvxH
Questionable play calling on that last drive, but I appreciate the fight to at least get us in that scenario.
Washington answers with another field goal. Making this contest a two score game.
With 2:40 left in the game, Washington leads Texas 37-28. #HookEm
Bedlam by Bourbon Street
Huskies’ Elijah Jackson knocks away Texas’ final-play pass in the end zone. And UW advances to the national championship game with a 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
One of the best games I’ve ever seen or covered. And I’m old. UW does it pic.twitter.com/Wj6kTxSaCq
1 second left. #HookEm
Go ahead and trash Texas if you want.
I didn’t go anywhere after multiple 5-7 seasons and I’m not now.
Have full confidence in Sark and the staff.
🤘 up.
Hell of a season Texas.
What an incredible run.
Thank you. 🤘#HookEm
Texas ends the 2023 football season with a 12-2 record, a Big 12 championship and its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are still hunting for their first national title since 2005.
Texas fans, describe how you're feeling with a GIF. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/yy6KOuRPZI
Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington following Texas’ Sugar Bowl loss to Washington: “I gave the university everything I had, every day, for 365 days a year.” #HookEm
Final: Washington 37, Texas 31. The final play pic.twitter.com/eAypS3ZNyW
Texas missed out on the opportunity to play a final four AND a football natty in the city of Houston… pic.twitter.com/6hovXD7yKk
EWERS X MITCHELL = $$$. TD, Texas.
One-score game.
LIVE UPDATES via @InsideTexas staff: https://t.co/jhMH54aYEZ#HookEm #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/XbdbaBMfIs
WHY IS KEILAN ROBINSON RETURNING KICKS WITH A CLUB ON HIS ARM??????
Where is X? Horns need to get him the rock.
Michael Penix before throwing that football. pic.twitter.com/TXyG2iFdIM
Penix had time to make himself a PB&J before throwing that ball away. #HookEm
Texas Longhorns who have rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass this season:
Jonathon Brooks
Jaydon Blue
Byron Murphy II
That's it. That's the very surprising list. #HookEm
Shoutout Texas:
-First Big 12 championship since '09
-Beat Bama for first time since 1981
-First-ever CFP appearance
-Finished with 12-2 record
Longhorns put themselves back on the map 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LIEf5Y5Thv
BIG MAN TD 🤘
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/F38Z9FdeKq
