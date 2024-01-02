Reactions to Texas football's loss to Washington in Sugar Bowl: 'It's still Hook'em!'

NEW ORLEANS — Texas' best football season since 2009 finally ended on Monday night with a 37-31 loss at the Sugar Bowl in Caesars Superdome.

It came down to the last drive, with the Longhorns making it all the way to Washington's 13-yard line. However with one second left, quarterback Quinn Ewers' final drive came up short, with defensive back Makell Esteen breaking up the pass intended for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Longhorns' offense struggled but the story was Washington quarterback Michael Penix and his dissection of Texas' secondary. He completed 29 of his 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Ewers ended with 314 yards on 24 of 43 passing.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) sits in the endzone after the 31-37 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas' rushing attack was efficient, collecting 180 yards on 6.4 yards per carry but both CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue had costly fumbles. Washington on the other hand, had a muffed punt but no turnovers.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' loss.

And it’s still Hook’em!!! Love all yall boys and nobody is going to downplay what yall done all year!



Same time next year! See yall there🤘🏾 — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) January 2, 2024

T’Vondre Sweat, potentially a first round pick in this coming NFL Draft, speaking to the media. Says “he will be watching” the ‘Horns next year and wishes them nothing but the best pic.twitter.com/WO2RcJQvxH — Ryan “Swank” Swantkowski (@RSwantkowski) January 2, 2024

Questionable play calling on that last drive, but I appreciate the fight to at least get us in that scenario. — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) January 2, 2024

Washington answers with another field goal. Making this contest a two score game.



With 2:40 left in the game, Washington leads Texas 37-28. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) January 2, 2024

Bedlam by Bourbon Street



Huskies’ Elijah Jackson knocks away Texas’ final-play pass in the end zone. And UW advances to the national championship game with a 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.



One of the best games I’ve ever seen or covered. And I’m old. UW does it pic.twitter.com/Wj6kTxSaCq — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 2, 2024

Go ahead and trash Texas if you want.



I didn’t go anywhere after multiple 5-7 seasons and I’m not now.



Have full confidence in Sark and the staff.



🤘 up. — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) January 2, 2024

Hell of a season Texas.



What an incredible run.



Thank you. 🤘#HookEm — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) January 2, 2024

Texas ends the 2023 football season with a 12-2 record, a Big 12 championship and its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are still hunting for their first national title since 2005.



Texas fans, describe how you're feeling with a GIF. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/yy6KOuRPZI — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2024

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington following Texas’ Sugar Bowl loss to Washington: “I gave the university everything I had, every day, for 365 days a year.” #HookEm — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) January 2, 2024

Texas missed out on the opportunity to play a final four AND a football natty in the city of Houston… pic.twitter.com/6hovXD7yKk — Chan (@CjMumme) January 2, 2024

WHY IS KEILAN ROBINSON RETURNING KICKS WITH A CLUB ON HIS ARM?????? — The Tunnel Longhorns CFP #3, 12-1 (9-1) B12 Champs (@TheTunnel_Texas) January 2, 2024

Where is X? Horns need to get him the rock. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) January 2, 2024

Michael Penix before throwing that football. pic.twitter.com/TXyG2iFdIM — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2024

Penix had time to make himself a PB&J before throwing that ball away. #HookEm — Caleb Yum (@YumCaleb) January 2, 2024

Shoutout Texas:



-First Big 12 championship since '09

-Beat Bama for first time since 1981

-First-ever CFP appearance

-Finished with 12-2 record



Longhorns put themselves back on the map 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LIEf5Y5Thv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2024

BIG MAN TD 🤘



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/F38Z9FdeKq — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 2, 2024

