Reactions to Texas baseball firing David Pierce: ''Good' isn't the standard'

Texas baseball coach David Pierce, right, was fired Monday after eight years leading the Longhorns' program.

Texas baseball coach David Pierce was fired Monday after an underwhelming season that saw the Longhorns miss out on a chance to make the College World Series.

His last game as a Longhorn came against Louisiana in the loser's bracket of the College Station Regional, with the team falling 10-2 to end its season. It was played 14 hours after Texas threw everything and the kitchen sink at Texas A&M before ultimately losing 4-2 in extra innings.

Even though Pierce had some success during his years at Texas, he proved not to be a right fit. The standards for Texas baseball and from Longhorns fans were higher than what Pierce's teams showed the last two years. Now, with their soon-to-be SEC rival Aggies on the cusp of a baseball national championship, the pressure is on Texas to find the right coach to lead the program back into national relevance and into the SEC.

Here's some fan and social media reactions to Pierce's departure:

Former UT baseball coach David Pierce had two years left on a contract extension that he signed in 2021 that paid him an annual salary of $1.2 million. According to the language in his contract, Texas owes Pierce 70% of his remaining base salary. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) June 24, 2024

David Pierce gone. Happy Monday Longhorn Nation.



🤘🤘🤘 — Tarik D. LaCour (@heirofdennett) June 24, 2024

David Pierce was a good baseball coach while at Texas, but “good” isn’t the standard for Texas Baseball. They need someone to lead them to National Championships again. https://t.co/8DduACyXUX — Richard (@rgarza_5ive) June 24, 2024

David Pierce was not able to get Texas completely over the hump. Still, Texas fans should appreciate the program's success over his 8 seasons. The Longhorns were 55-62 in the two seasons before he took over. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) June 24, 2024

“You will forever be in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to cheer you on in baseball and beyond.”



David Pierce and Texas have parted ways. In 7 seasons Pierce took the Longhorns to Omaha 3 times.



The search for a new coach to lead Texas into the SEC is underway.… — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) June 24, 2024

Probably the worst kept secret in college baseball. Sources tell me Texas has fired head coach David Pierce officially.



Pierce was 297-162 with 3 Big 12 Championships and 3 trips to the CWS, including a trip to the final 4 in 2021.

But, he will be the first coach in Texas… — Jake Mckeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 24, 2024

Y’all know where I stand on David Pierce, can’t wait to root him on as well in his next venture.



Smooth seas and fair winds! https://t.co/7W6xKW2bcz — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) June 24, 2024

Texas is confirming baseball coach David Pierce is out after eight seasons.



Timing is no coincidence.



More coming. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) June 24, 2024

The David Pierce resume at Texas is a good one, no doubt.



It also became increasingly apparent that he was unwilling to adapt to NIL/transfer portal age, maintain staff & took on more than he could handle as both pitching & HC this season.



Onward. — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) June 24, 2024

David Pierce has officially been relieved of his duties as coach at Texas.



Aggies will now have spies at every McDonalds within 100 miles of Omaha and College Station. #HookEm🤘🏼 https://t.co/ENmURqlEFG — Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) June 24, 2024

When winning isn’t enough in college sports: #TexasLonghorns fire baseball head coach David Pierce after taking them to #CollegeWorldSeries in 2018, 2021 and 2022, making postseason but not the #CWS the last 2 seasons. Big-name replacement likely as ‘Horns entering #SEC grinder. https://t.co/ajIMA0GO7A — John Gravois (@Grav1) June 24, 2024

Woke up to David Pierce being fired pic.twitter.com/FWRdDSbWwB — Chris (@hornsupchris) June 24, 2024

Badass move by Texas to announce the coaching change today. As long as David Pierce has known about it and wasn’t totally jerked around here, that’s pretty spectacular.



There is no bravado quite like Lone Star State bravado. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) June 24, 2024

I don't mind Texas firing David Pierce because it's the #1 or #2 job in the sport (depending on how you view LSU) and they can upgrade but every school in Texas should consider firing their coach and hiring him sans A&M, DBU, and maybe Texas Tech and TCU. — Patrick McGee (@wpmcgee) June 24, 2024

David Pierce is likely out at Texas. At the end of the day. The man got us back to Football season 6 times and should have won 2 National Championships. THAT WAS MY GUY! pic.twitter.com/n4D39rpVNb — Rude Wayne a LEGEND if I ever leave (@Dewayne42005783) June 20, 2024

The Pierce era has come to a close for @TexasBaseball @_delconte please go hire the aggies coach before the game. Please god that would break the internet.



Texas baseball coach David Pierce fired by Longhorns after season ends (https://t.co/3iFSEOefru) — Farmer Stoolie (@BearLovesKer) June 24, 2024

