Reactions to Texas baseball firing David Pierce: ''Good' isn't the standard'

caleb yum, austin american-statesman
Texas baseball coach David Pierce, right, was fired Monday after eight years leading the Longhorns' program.
Texas baseball coach David Pierce was fired Monday after an underwhelming season that saw the Longhorns miss out on a chance to make the College World Series.

His last game as a Longhorn came against Louisiana in the loser's bracket of the College Station Regional, with the team falling 10-2 to end its season. It was played 14 hours after Texas threw everything and the kitchen sink at Texas A&M before ultimately losing 4-2 in extra innings.

Even though Pierce had some success during his years at Texas, he proved not to be a right fit. The standards for Texas baseball and from Longhorns fans were higher than what Pierce's teams showed the last two years. Now, with their soon-to-be SEC rival Aggies on the cusp of a baseball national championship, the pressure is on Texas to find the right coach to lead the program back into national relevance and into the SEC.

Here's some fan and social media reactions to Pierce's departure:

