Reactions to Stanford hiring Troy Taylor as new head coach

The Stanford Cardinal were in the head coaching market for the first time in nearly two decades after David Shaw decided to step down following the 2022 season.

A ton of candidates emerged, and former NFL head coach Jason Garrett was even a rumored option to take the Cardinal job.

However, Stanford ultimately decided to go with Troy Taylor, who recently turned around the Sacramento State football program and now stays in Northern California to take over a tough program at Stanford.

The reactions came pouring in, and here are a few of the notable media reactions after Stanford hired Troy Taylor.

THE NEWS

Stanford makes the hire of Troy Taylor as new HC official. Andrew Luck, who was on the search committee: "Coach Taylor's energy and passion for football are infectious..His football acumen and ingenuity are impressive, and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes at Stanford." https://t.co/2hTn6PgF46 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 10, 2022

STEWART MANDEL REACTS

My story on Stanford hiring Troy Taylor. He inherits a roster that went 3-9 and has seen 13 starters enter the portal or turn pro. https://t.co/7nKXv6fUd1 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 10, 2022

JON WILNER ANALYSIS

Stanford hires Troy Taylor: It's 2006 all over again, but will the university step in with the needed support? If not, it doesn't matterhttps://t.co/pXWQ30yCQw — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 10, 2022

UTAH BACKGROUND

Heard a lot of good things about Troy Taylor. Spent some time at Utah and the Pac-12. #Stanford is all about fit. This seems to be a good one. Won’t steal headlines but like this for the Cardinal. https://t.co/biXytnt3hb — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) December 10, 2022

SAC STATE PERSPECTIVE

As a Sac State alum, it was incredible to see the football program’s turnaround with Troy Taylor. Stanford just made an incredible hire. Good luck in Palo Alto coach. — Jeremiah Martinez (@TheJerryMartin) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire