Reactions: Ohio State loses to Oregon in Week 2 showdown

While Michigan football is awaiting a Big Ten-Pac-12 showdown of its own, fans of the maize and blue can delight in a little bit of schadenfreude from the early slate.

The Wolverines don’t kick off until 8 p.m. EDT against Washington, but the Fox Big Noon Kickoff featured rival Ohio State hosting Oregon, and the Buckeyes were double-digit favorites against the Ducks. However, similar issues from Week 1 persisted for OSU, as the run defense continued to be porous while the offense under quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t nearly as electric as advertised — at least not until the fourth quarter.

Stroud had a decent game himself, having thrown the most ever for an OSU freshman with 484 yards on 35-for-54 passing but threw a costly interception on a late fourth-quarter drive to tie the game. The Buckeyes couldn’t get much of a run game going themselves until late in the game. Though Ohio State continued to put up a fight, cutting it to one score late, OSU ended up falling at home, 35-28.

It’s head coach Ryan Day’s first regular season loss at the helm of the scarlet and grey. Of course, given that Michigan and Ohio State don’t meet until the Saturday after Thanksgiving, OSU has plenty of time to fix what ails it before The Game on Nov. 27.

Oregon managed 269 yards rushing in the game to go along with 236 yards passing. Running back CJ Verdell rushed 20 times for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 3 catches for 34 yards and another TD through the air.

Naturally, Michigan football fans will delight in taking pleasure in Ohio State’s pain, while simultaneously hoping it’s not a cautionary tale of what could happen against what’s supposed to be an overmatched Pac-12 foe.

Here are some of the reactions to Michigan’s rival losing on Saturday.

