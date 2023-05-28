Reactions from NBA players to White’s game-winning putback for Celtics

It was an all-time classic game, one that could be part of a legendary chapter in Celtics’ lore. Boston was on the verge of being sent home for the summer by the Miami Heat when Derrick White‘s putback as time expired won the Celtics Game 6 and forced a Game 7 Monday night.

NBA players were as stunned and excited as fans everywhere. Check out the reactions from players around the league — and a few others — to the Celtics’ dramatic win.

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh

Let’s goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

Boston gonna beat Miami now .. it’s over!😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 28, 2023

Omg that’s my boy — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

YOOOOOOOOO😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) May 28, 2023

OMG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 28, 2023

GAME 7 BABY🔥 — Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) May 28, 2023

Great Game!! — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) May 28, 2023

Gotta love the game of basketball😮‍💨 — Kev (@KevKnox) May 28, 2023

Wowwwwwwwwwwww Game 7 in Boston!!! This is what the playoffs are about!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) May 28, 2023

That was wild‼️‼️ — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) May 28, 2023

