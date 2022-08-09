These reactions to Monday's Patriots practice don't bode well for offense

Reactions to Monday's Pats practice don't bode well for offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been tough sledding for the New England Patriots offense so far in training camp.

Monday's practice session marked another rough day on that side of the ball. The offensive line, in particular, stood out as an area that needs to improve before the season opener on Sept. 11.

There were plenty more issues where that came from. Several Patriots writers, including our own Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry, shared less-than-stellar reviews of the offense from Foxboro.

Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense. Highlights for that side were â€œsacksâ€ by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period.



Offense looks broken. Canâ€™t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 8, 2022

Another shaky practice for the #Patriots offense. Several breakdowns along the O-Line, which is the biggest issue right now.



One note: Iâ€™d guess we see more of the OFF scheme we saw for most of today than the stuff we saw in the first two weeks when the games start to count. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 8, 2022

How the Patriots' offense started 11-on-11s today:



-False start

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Incomplete to Agholor

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Sack

-Complete short to Thornton

-Marcus Jones PBU vs. Meyers

-Sack



Defense is letting them hear it. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2022

Defense is feeling themselves during this first team drill, and they're killing the offense once again. No one is open down the field.



Marcus Jones had a nice PBU on a fade route from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers, and it sparked a big celebration. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 8, 2022

Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a yr ago in training camp but not nearly as many as you would expect for a rook. This summer? Far more. Yes, it is early August. There's time. However, the install started back in the spring & you'd like more comfort & success. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

To clarify, this isn't all on Mac. Blocking has been poor (they haven't been able to run the ball a lick in camp) and last night, there were a number of times Mac had to hold because receivers weren't open. Not a wonderful combination... https://t.co/LDqnDIaaW8 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

Curious to see what the #Patriots offense looks like Thursday vs NYG because they need a lot of work right now. Some serious growing pains with the new system especially along the O-line. On paper, NEâ€™s offense seems more talented than its defense. D way ahead right now, though. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 8, 2022

A thought after watching the Patriots offense look efficient in 7-on-7 but struggle notably in multiple 11-on-11s: Might be time to give Dante Scarnecchia a call for an independent evaluation. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2022

The Patriots offensive line has been really bad in 11v11s. Multiple sacks, run stuffs and pressures that force quick throws or ruin plays. Itâ€™s not good right now. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 8, 2022

The practice wrapped up with a fired-up David Andrews leading an offense-only huddle. The veteran center and team captain addressed the media after practice and acknowledged the unit's need to turn things around.

They'll look to do just that Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. New England will host the New York Giants for its preseason opener Thursday at 7 p.m.