Reactions as LSU shuts down Auburn in big SEC West win

The Tigers had faced back-to-back shootouts entering Saturday night’s game against Auburn, but LSU treated the home fans to a much more solid defensive performance than the past few weeks as it breezed past Auburn to a 48-18 win.

The Tigers (5-2, 4-1 SEC) now have a ton of momentum on their side as they face Army next week before the bye. Then, it’s a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a game that could be the de facto SEC West championship for the second year in a row.

After another huge day from the LSU offense and a promising outing from the defense, here’s how social media reached to the big win.

No place like Death Valley on a Saturday Night! TIGERS WIN pic.twitter.com/jpjzlwYye9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 15, 2023

Jayden Daniels in his last five games for LSU 🐅 ◽️ 425 total yards, 4 TD

◽️ 356 total yards, 4 TD

◽️ 513 total yards, 5 TD

◽️ 389 total yards, 4 TD

◽️ 418 total yards, 3 TD 📸: @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/BWNRygcKVg — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 15, 2023

Brian Kelly likes where #LSU is at right now, especially if its defense can keep heading in the right direction: "I’ll put this team up with anybody in the league right now. We need to continue to grow and continue to get better from a defensive perspective." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 15, 2023

The Growth of Jayden Daniels' Brand As Jayden Daniels has improved as a player during his LSU career, his brand value has increased accordingly. The online conversation around Daniels has increased significantly in 18 months at LSU over the previous 3.5 years. At Arizona State… pic.twitter.com/hki2baBU0W — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) October 15, 2023

515 yards of offense are the most Auburn has allowed in a game against LSU since at least 2000. Considering LSU only surpassed 30 points in one meeting before that, it may be the most for LSU in this series' history. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) October 15, 2023

Brian Kelly said the crowd was so loud tonight that its offense had to go to a nonverbal cadence. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) October 15, 2023

LSU already has 34 points on a night where it feels like the offense doesn’t have its best stuff. This unit is insane — Will (@rozenwill) October 15, 2023

Brian Kelly: “This team controls its own destiny at this point. I’ll put this team up against anybody in the SEC. This is a team that can compete for a championship.”#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) October 15, 2023

Good stuff boys. JD5 still my Heisman favorite. Best QB in CFB. The defense major some major strides today. It was good to see Lacy have a big 2nd half after a rough 1st half. Zy Alexander honestly impressed me quite a bit tonight. — Luciano (@The_LukeB) October 15, 2023

.@LSUfootball has amassed 500+ yards in 6-straight games, a 1st in program history.

(h/t @VoiceLadyTigers) The 2019 LSU champs had 2 streaks of 5-straight games.

I'd say the 2023 offense has officially entered "that" conversation. https://t.co/H5hDyfBEx2 — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) October 15, 2023

Heisman performance by Jayden Daniels 😌 🐯 https://t.co/1lTpQXLdem — Kel Pa (@KelPoppavel) October 15, 2023

