Reactions as LSU shuts down Auburn in big SEC West win

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read
The Tigers had faced back-to-back shootouts entering Saturday night’s game against Auburn, but LSU treated the home fans to a much more solid defensive performance than the past few weeks as it breezed past Auburn to a 48-18 win.

The Tigers (5-2, 4-1 SEC) now have a ton of momentum on their side as they face Army next week before the bye. Then, it’s a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a game that could be the de facto SEC West championship for the second year in a row.

After another huge day from the LSU offense and a promising outing from the defense, here’s how social media reached to the big win.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire