Advertisement

Reactions as LSU’s SEC West hopes end on the road against Alabama

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

LSU’s hopes of returning to Atlanta as SEC West champions were dashed in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The Tigers looked like they were going to go shot-for-shot with the Crimson Tide for a while, taking a 21-21 tie to the locker room and even scoring out of the break to take a brief seven-point lead in the second half. But it ultimately wasn’t enough as LSU’s defense once again struggled, allowing over 500 yards.

Now, the Tigers will lick their wounds and return home to face Florida, but they’ve now clinched another three-loss regular season and will not be going back to the conference title game.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the gutting loss.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire