Reactions as LSU’s SEC West hopes end on the road against Alabama

LSU’s hopes of returning to Atlanta as SEC West champions were dashed in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The Tigers looked like they were going to go shot-for-shot with the Crimson Tide for a while, taking a 21-21 tie to the locker room and even scoring out of the break to take a brief seven-point lead in the second half. But it ultimately wasn’t enough as LSU’s defense once again struggled, allowing over 500 yards.

Now, the Tigers will lick their wounds and return home to face Florida, but they’ve now clinched another three-loss regular season and will not be going back to the conference title game.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the gutting loss.

The defenses for USC, Washington, Alabama, and LSU are getting good cardio tonight and I think that's important. — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_cfb) November 5, 2023

Jayden Daniels had a head injury, Brian Kelly confirmed. He says #LSU has to put him through more testing before it can determine if he suffered a concussion. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) November 5, 2023

We really should just have LSU and USC play each other for the sake of sorting out who has the more disappointing defense this season. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2023

Kelly could still do what every LSU coach does in that job. But man does this year feel like a big fat needless waste of resources and talent — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 5, 2023

offensive player makes one mistake in LSU/Alabama Welp, they're screwed. Game over. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 5, 2023

The second best QB in LSU history is going to be rewarded for his talent with back to back Citrus Bowls. Multiple people deserve to lose their jobs for that. — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 5, 2023

LSU/Alabama & Washington/USC double feature pic.twitter.com/cKBjsOE7J6 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 5, 2023

Kelly didn’t think Daniels played great tonight, only good. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 5, 2023

There are 50 QBs in college football who are talented and can run like that. And defenses figure out a way stop them every Saturday. https://t.co/ZYoptr4Y2M — Will (@rozenwill) November 5, 2023

Brian Kelly said #LSU was in a tough spot tonight trying to defend Jalen Milroe. He said dropping 8 opened up his ability to run but having a spy on him would’ve left them short in coverage. “We’re fighting our tails off to get stops out there.” — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 5, 2023

The entire LSU Offense if Matt House is still the DC by next Saturday pic.twitter.com/XHbj2nRzV7 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023

Hopefully this is the final game for Matt House and everyone in that defensive coaching staff. — Snooted (@Snoooted) November 5, 2023

I sincerely do not understand how Matt House could possibly have a job after this. Fire him now!! — Christian Vavasseur (@cjvavasseur) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire