Reactions as LSU obliterates Mississippi State in Starkville to begin SEC play

LSU put the rest of the SEC on notice Saturday morning.

The Tigers struggled in a three-score Week 1 loss to Florida State, but they delivered about as complete a performance as you can get on both sides of the ball despite the early road kick in the 41-14 win.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers both turned in career days, with the former completing 30 of 34 passes while scoring four total touchdowns and the latter finishing with 239 yards and two scores.

LSU will look to reinforce this result when it hosts Arkansas next weekend, but in the meantime, here’s how social media reacted to LSU’s big win in Week 3.

The way LSU was counted out after the Florida State was a bit silly. This team is absolutely capable of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. I'm not saying that it will. After all, the Tigers will likely have to top Georgia in order for that to happen. The… — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) September 16, 2023

Malik Nabers’ yardage vs. Mississippi State today ranks as the second-most from an LSU receiver in the last 22 years. Only Kayshon Boutte had more (during his 308-yard game against Ole Miss in 2020). pic.twitter.com/se9TkD5EBf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 16, 2023

. @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says the hitch routes became go routes today because Mississippi State’s defense challenged #LSU to throw deep. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers were certainly up for the task. pic.twitter.com/TCePSDvcRY — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 16, 2023

Jaydon Daniels 12 for 12 to start game for LSU. Perhaps motivated by @StanfordSteve82 prediction he would be benched in first half @KokiRiley #SEC — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 16, 2023

Malik Nabers recorded four receptions of 25+ yards in the first half against Mississippi State, the most for an LSU player in the opening half of a game since Ja'Marr Chase in 2019 vs Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/1H7AezsNOr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2023

Jayden Daniels vs. Mississippi State: – 30-of-34 (88.2%)

– 361 yards

– 4 TD (2 passing, 2 rushing)

– 0 INT

– 196.8 RTG Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/x2mNW1adOM — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) September 16, 2023

Greg Penn III and Whit Weeks have never started a game together at LB. They've been great in the SEC opener. Might be a combo you stick with if the film backs it up. Also frees #LSU up to keep Harold Perkins as an edge rusher. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) September 16, 2023

Told LSU fans…despite what happened in the opener. I felt better about this year's LSU team thru 2 weeks than last year's team. Tigers starting to click. LSU up 41-7 in Starville early in the 4th. https://t.co/sG9Q8tMtGX — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 16, 2023

This is the 9th time in his LSU career that Jayden Daniels has led LSU in Passing Yards (361, 2 TD) & Rushing Yards (64, 2 TD) in the same game. pic.twitter.com/nqhHIVZSHO — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 16, 2023

This dude committed to Mississippi State over LSU

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/h3451OotfB — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) September 16, 2023

“There won’t be a better performance in the country.” @LSUfootball Brian Kelly on Jayden Daniels. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire