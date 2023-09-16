Advertisement

Reactions as LSU obliterates Mississippi State in Starkville to begin SEC play

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

LSU put the rest of the SEC on notice Saturday morning.

The Tigers struggled in a three-score Week 1 loss to Florida State, but they delivered about as complete a performance as you can get on both sides of the ball despite the early road kick in the 41-14 win.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers both turned in career days, with the former completing 30 of 34 passes while scoring four total touchdowns and the latter finishing with 239 yards and two scores.

LSU will look to reinforce this result when it hosts Arkansas next weekend, but in the meantime, here’s how social media reacted to LSU’s big win in Week 3.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire