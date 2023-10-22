Advertisement
Reactions from LSU's homecoming rout against Army in Week 8

LSU moved to 6-2 on the year with a dominating 62-0 shutout win over Army on Saturday night.

It was a game that featured quite a bit of pageantry as the Tigers honored the Black Knights with camouflage-painted end zones, special uniforms with an American flag jersey patch and both teams singing both fight songs after the game.

The actual game was far less cordial, as Jayden Daniels and the Tigers offense rolled to 570 total yards while the defense held Army under 200.

It was the kind of confidence-building win LSU needs entering the bye week before traveling to face Alabama. Here’s how the internet reacted to the big win.

