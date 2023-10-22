Reactions from LSU’s homecoming rout against Army in Week 8

LSU moved to 6-2 on the year with a dominating 62-0 shutout win over Army on Saturday night.

It was a game that featured quite a bit of pageantry as the Tigers honored the Black Knights with camouflage-painted end zones, special uniforms with an American flag jersey patch and both teams singing both fight songs after the game.

The actual game was far less cordial, as Jayden Daniels and the Tigers offense rolled to 570 total yards while the defense held Army under 200.

It was the kind of confidence-building win LSU needs entering the bye week before traveling to face Alabama. Here’s how the internet reacted to the big win.

Army Veteran Shelby Lee Jr. leads us out 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gIikHJHSpD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2023

🗣️ BEST RECEIVER IN FOOTBALL @whyguard13 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/HVOs9JeT9m — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

After LSU won, the entire team went to the Army side of the field to stand with the players as the alma mater played. Army did the same for LSU. Great way for this game to end#LSU pic.twitter.com/EgiXVPSDxd — Glen West (@glenwest21) October 22, 2023

These guys found an interesting way to hate on Army. #LSU pic.twitter.com/oV5OEZLJM5 — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) October 21, 2023

LSU paying tribute to Army by painting the end zones camo and wearing special jersey patches then beating them 55-0: pic.twitter.com/JgvVx8mx1s — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) October 22, 2023

Army's team total was set at 13.5 points vs. #LSU. The result: 0 points on 11 drives (12th drive was running out the clock). Punts: 4

Interceptions: 3

Turnover on downs: 3

Fumble recoveries: 1 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 22, 2023

LSU doesn’t respect the troops 😔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9FkKI2R49c — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 22, 2023

Gone need this energy for Nov 4 https://t.co/i8qgwXaCIe — Dess 👑💕 (@DestinyAlexiss_) October 22, 2023

well that was fun https://t.co/N2tb4LeQ5e — Chel (@chel_talksports) October 22, 2023

