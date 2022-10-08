Reactions to LSU’s frustrating loss to Tennessee in Week 6

LSU’s 40-13 loss to Tennessee in Death Valley on Saturday — which ended a four-game winning streak for coach Brian Kelly’s team — served as a reminder that this team still has a way to go.

The Tigers allowed more than 500 yards to Tennessee’s vaunted offense, and the Vols’ defense did enough to keep them in check. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards, but he was also sacked five times, and three failed fourth-down attempts didn’t help the offensive effort.

This game was never close, and after a number of miscues, this team has a lot to work on moving forward. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the disappointing loss to a top-10 opponent.

LSU down 20-0 against Tennessee early in the second quarter😶 pic.twitter.com/6d4YrgVoAc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2022

Takeaways from this game: –#LSU didn’t get worse, they got exposed.

-I can’t defend Brian Polian anymore. How his coaching became this bad makes zero sense to me. -AND MOST IMPORTANTLY:

should have never worse all-white uniforms — Nick Dias (@TheNickDias) October 8, 2022

LSU's running backs combined for 17 yards on 12 carries today against Tennessee. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) October 8, 2022

Brian Kelly: "I've got to coach better. We have to coach better."#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 8, 2022

Javontez Spraggins takes the Tennessee flag and plants it in the corner at Tiger Stadium after the Vols crush LSU 40-13. pic.twitter.com/rcTiyjhVOg — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) October 8, 2022

The good news about a pacific time early LSU game is that I have all afternoon to fill with quality day drinking to wash away the disappointment. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/B4zprVzmYN — Sean Montgomery (@gomery) October 8, 2022

How LSU beat Miss State 31-16 a few weeks ago is becoming one of the inexplicable results of the season. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 8, 2022

Unbelievable postgame atmosphere in Baton Rouge. Tennessee beats up on LSU pic.twitter.com/KaRiO7rYPN — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 8, 2022

Stunning. Uncanny. Unbelievable. Choose your adjective to describe how bad LSU is on Special Teams. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) October 8, 2022

Tennessee boat raced LSU and didn't even have their best WR — zach ragan (@zachTNT) October 8, 2022

Brian Kelly is now 4-12 against top 10 teams following LSU's loss to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/ALI2lbRy3k — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire