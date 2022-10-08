Reactions to LSU’s frustrating loss to Tennessee in Week 6

3
Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

LSU’s 40-13 loss to Tennessee in Death Valley on Saturday — which ended a four-game winning streak for coach Brian Kelly’s team — served as a reminder that this team still has a way to go.

The Tigers allowed more than 500 yards to Tennessee’s vaunted offense, and the Vols’ defense did enough to keep them in check. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards, but he was also sacked five times, and three failed fourth-down attempts didn’t help the offensive effort.

This game was never close, and after a number of miscues, this team has a lot to work on moving forward. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the disappointing loss to a top-10 opponent.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

