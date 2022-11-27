Reactions to LSU’s flop against Texas A&M in final regular season game

The Tigers would’ve entered next Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, but they couldn’t quite get the job done on the road in the regular season finale against Texas A&M.

The Tigers were thoroughly outplayed by a previously 4-7 Aggies team in College Station, falling to 9-3 in coach Brian Kelly’s debut season. LSU will still represent the West Division in the conference title game, but with its third loss, it has virtually no hope at making the CFP even with an upset win.

With a frustrating conclusion to what has otherwise been a fantastic first season for Kelly, here’s how the internet reacted to the loss.

Every single one of you would have taken 9-3 coming into the year — Will (@rozenwill) November 27, 2022

4-7 TEXAS A&M IS FETTY WAPPING LSU OUT OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF pic.twitter.com/cFzg8IJNI0 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 27, 2022

Every time you think LSU is great, they suck. And every time you think they suck, they’re great. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 27, 2022

Things Jimbo Fisher doesn’t do:

-Manage his timeouts effectively

-Lose to LSU at Kyle Field — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 27, 2022

Sadly, a Tulane-LSU Cotton Bowl is surely off the table after that LSU loss. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 27, 2022

LSU is about to have the best win and worst loss in the SEC. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) November 27, 2022

LSU only had 39 scholarship players in the bowl game last year. Of those, only 25 returned to this year's team. Kelly basically had to replace 60 scholarship players. Amazing job in Year One. — Poseur (@StepBaker1) November 27, 2022

if you're going to be petty, be 'Brian Kelly calling a timeout to interrupt A&M fans rushing the field while down 15' petty — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 27, 2022

Brian Kelly just went 9-3 and won the SEC West with the worst LSU team he’ll ever have, I honestly can’t even be that mad — Sema’J (@semaj_htx) November 27, 2022

I don’t get why Brian Kelly decided to go for two there. All it accomplished was getting Daniels hurt — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire