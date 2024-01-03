Reactions as LSU fires defensive coordinator Matt House

Though it took longer than some expected, LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to make sweeping changes on the defensive side of the ball after that unit massively underachieved in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Matt House is out, as is almost the entire defensive staff. The Tigers parted ways with safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, as well.

It was a move that didn’t come as a major surprise after that unit held the team back despite possessing one of the most prolific offenses in program history led by a Heisman Trophy winner.

To say LSU fans were relieved with the change would be an understatement. Here’s how the fanbase reacted.

MATT HOUSE IS GONE pic.twitter.com/2nRohnuZnp — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) January 3, 2024

It ain’t fun when the 🐰 got the 🔫. — Harold Perkins (@HP113k) January 3, 2024

#LSU EDGE Brady Swinson on his IG Story 30 minutes ago👀 pic.twitter.com/vJV6HRAOwc — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) January 3, 2024

Ignore first part of this tweet from 2022, because we thought about House differently then. But the point stands, outside of Matt House, Kelly has a tremendous track record when it comes to hiring DC's. That applies to obvious candidates and when he's hired up too https://t.co/wLGgGVglkV — Will (@rozenwill) January 3, 2024

MATT HOUSE IS FIRED!!!!!!! — LSU_Capital (@lsu_capital) January 3, 2024

Been told ya’ll Matt House ran off Jamar Cain & ya’ll dismissed it… if Jamar Cain was still here this current recruiting class would be top 3. pic.twitter.com/uOrykJt9ZX — Harold N🚫🏡 (@GeauxLSUH) January 3, 2024

I'm not going to throw a party in the streets over a man losing his job but this move was a non-negotiable. It wasn't even a question. Matt House wasted a championship offense. You don't get to keep your job after coordinating the worst defense in the history of the program. https://t.co/jCoNiI0Y2V — Caroline Fenton (@carolinefenton1) January 3, 2024

we done foreclosed on matt house. what a beautiful day. — l e a u x (@leaux41) January 3, 2024

Matt house gone man turn me uppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7TiDm9rUui — … (@cjj_2x) January 3, 2024

LSU has parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt House. LSU's 2023 defensive rankings:

▪️ 117th vs. pass

▪️ 94th vs. rush

▪️ 106th in turnovers pic.twitter.com/kwmiz8xWNh — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 3, 2024

Matt House is GONE pic.twitter.com/dVQvywD5WM — Galaxy ⚜️ (@saintsgalaxy) January 3, 2024

Seeing Matt House fired today #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/NboQVQQXmU — Geaux Tigers Sports (@GeauxSports) January 3, 2024

firing Matt House was just the first step. now, we sue him for damages — terry tubeman (@cheddiemercury) January 3, 2024

It’s time for Matt House to learn CDL https://t.co/cbsd6IUN0A — Texas is Back!!!! (@Less_HumbleTeej) January 3, 2024

Matt House definitely had to go. No way we should've lost to Ole Miss or even to Alabama tbh. The offense was cooking every week. — Allen K. (@AllenK_81) January 3, 2024

Matt House set to become next Aggie Def Analyst — GetTha Gattt🔫🐯 (@woooodford911) January 3, 2024

MATT HOUSE IS GONE LFG — lsu chicks (@lsuchicks) January 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire