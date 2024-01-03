Advertisement

Reactions as LSU fires defensive coordinator Matt House

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

Though it took longer than some expected, LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to make sweeping changes on the defensive side of the ball after that unit massively underachieved in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Matt House is out, as is almost the entire defensive staff. The Tigers parted ways with safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, as well.

It was a move that didn’t come as a major surprise after that unit held the team back despite possessing one of the most prolific offenses in program history led by a Heisman Trophy winner.

To say LSU fans were relieved with the change would be an understatement. Here’s how the fanbase reacted.

