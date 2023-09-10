Reactions as LSU easily takes down Grambling in home opener

LSU got back on track Saturday night after a season-opening loss to Florida State in Week 1. In the Tigers’ home opener, they won 72-10 while matching the program’s third-best mark for points scored in a game.

It was a big game for Jayden Daniels, who only played in the first half but still threw for 269 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. We saw the ground game emerge in Logan Diggs’ LSU debut, and there were promising signs on defense as Harold Perkins moved back to his pass-rushing role.

The quality of the opponent should be taken into account, but the Tigers have a lot to build on heading into their SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State next weekend.

Here were the reactions from Saturday night’s blowout win.

72-10!? The LSU Tigers put a whoopin’ on the Grambling State Tigers. Wow!!!!! — Drew Lain (@andrewlainjr_jr) September 10, 2023

Brian Kelly starts his presser by sending the team’s thoughts and prayers to Jaquavis Richmond who had to be stretchered off the field in the second half#LSU — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) September 10, 2023

The turnaround that was expected came through for the #LSU defense vs. Grambling State. First 3 drives: 10 points

TD

FG

Missed FG Next 7 drives: 0 points

5 punts (1 safety)

1 interception

1 fumble recovery — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) September 10, 2023

Victory for LSU pic.twitter.com/xGeJ9pfIqZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 10, 2023

Final:#LSU – a lot

Grambling – a little — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) September 10, 2023

LSU beats Grambling 72-10

Alabama loses to Texas

Texas A&M loses to Miami

Ole Miss looks very beatable against Tulane

LSU is one of the biggest winners in college football tonight and are as likely as anybody to come out on top of the SEC West — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 10, 2023

All that keekeeing Bama fans were doing Sunday when LSU lost just to lose at home by double digits lmaooo — KEV. (@bucklezzzman) September 10, 2023

If y’all are upset with Jayden Daniels please go watch Jalen Milroe and you’ll be thanking the lord for JD5 — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) September 10, 2023

LSU defeated Grambling tonight, 72-10, in game for which Grambling will receive $780,000, including $20,000 specifically designated the Grambling State University Foundation/Football account. That's a huge payout for an FCS school. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) September 10, 2023

