Advertisement

Reactions as LSU easily takes down Grambling in home opener

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

LSU got back on track Saturday night after a season-opening loss to Florida State in Week 1. In the Tigers’ home opener, they won 72-10 while matching the program’s third-best mark for points scored in a game.

It was a big game for Jayden Daniels, who only played in the first half but still threw for 269 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. We saw the ground game emerge in Logan Diggs’ LSU debut, and there were promising signs on defense as Harold Perkins moved back to his pass-rushing role.

The quality of the opponent should be taken into account, but the Tigers have a lot to build on heading into their SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State next weekend.

Here were the reactions from Saturday night’s blowout win.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire