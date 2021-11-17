Reactions to Kyren Williams being snubbed from running back award list

The Doak Walker Award is given out annually to college football’s best running back. There are certainly some very good and exciting ones this year and although his stats aren’t as great as some of the others, Kyren Williams of Notre Dame is certainly on the short list of the best running backs in the country.

Yet somehow Williams was not one of the ten players to be named to the Doak Walker Award semi-finalist list:

Doak Walker semifinalists: Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Breece Hall, Iowa St

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio St

Sincere McCormick, UTSA

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Abram Smith, Baylor

Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas St

Kenneth Walker, III, Michigan St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2021

I am planning on writing a piece on how in this season that is lacking a true Heisman Trophy runaway favorite, how Kyren Williams is worthy of getting his name on ballots in a few short weeks.

We’ll save that for later but here is how some of the Twitter world reacted to Williams being left off the Doak Walker Award semi-finalist list:

Tim - @DomenGolder

Ummmm have they seen Kyren Williams carry the football?? — Tim (@DomenGolder) November 17, 2021

Good question, Tim. It’s almost like they only looked at stat sheets and didn’t actually watch games or something.

Carleton "CB" Butler - @carleton_butler

No love for Kyren Williams at Notre Dame is odd. He’s having a hell of a year. — Carleton “CB” Butler (@carleton_butler) November 17, 2021

Williams certainly is as he has had to do it a lot more on his own this year as the offensive line has improved but remains a work in progress.

Eric Wildeman - @EricWildeman22

Kyren Williams not listed as a top 10 semifinalist for the best RB in college football is a disgrace. Mind blowing. — Eric Wildeman (@ericwildeman22) November 17, 2021

Like I said previously, I’m fine with him not being declared the best in all of college football this year but to say there are 10 running backs who are better is laughable.

Mason - @MasonPlummer_

Gonna go ahead and assume whoever created this list goes by stats only. If you've watched Kyren Williams play this season, you know that he is easily a top 5 RB in college football. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he was the first RB off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft. https://t.co/NjHW2FJWVa — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) November 17, 2021

It certainly would appear that way, Mason. Is Teddy Bridgewater a better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers because Bridgewater has thrown for more yards this year? There is more to the game than simply looking up a stats page.

Brad Powers & Tim Murray

If you watch on Saturdays… there is no way Kyren Williams isn't a top 10 running back in CFB — Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) November 17, 2021

Goes back to the actual substance over statistics that we’ve been big on throughout here but you don’t need all your fingers on one hand to count the running backs better than Kyren Williams in 2021.

@Boxmann1

No Kyren Williams on this list is an absolute travesty. What a joke. https://t.co/Dux40rlR5B — 📦🙎‍♂️ (@boxmannn1) November 17, 2021

I’ll probably reserve the word “travesty” for something a little more significant in this whole thing we call life but your point remains valid, Mr. Boxmann1.

Pete Sampson - @PeteSampson_

Kyren Williams was not named among the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the best running back in college football. I disagree. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 17, 2021

That is a very polite way of stating your opinion, Pete. And as to your thought about Williams and the award?

I agree.

In Conclusion:

Imagine watching the below highlight and thinking there are 10 running backs better than the guy who is seen stiff-arming an opponent before dashing 91-yards down the sideline.

Kyren Williams! He goes 91 yards to the house! We have a high scoring affair in South Bend. NORTH CAROLINA 34

NOTRE DAME 41 pic.twitter.com/Rr7KKZ7kpF — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 31, 2021

