REACTIONS: Kayvon Thibodeaux has breakout NFL moment with game-winning strip sack
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s professional career didn’t get off to the best start due to injuries. But it looks like his sprained knee is fully healthy as he had a monster game to help the New York Giants defeat Baltimore 24-20.
The Ravens were driving with less than two minutes remaining and looking to win the game in the waning moments. But the former Oregon Duck defensive end managed to sack and strip Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Giants recovered the fumble and preserve the victory.
New York is now 5-1 on the season thanks to Thibodeaux’s first of what the Giants expect to be many huge plays from No. 5. Being in the largest media market in the country, social media and Giants fans went wild.
Here are the best of them.
The Highlight
KAYVON THIBODEAUX. GIANTS BALL!
— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda
Kayvon Thibodeaux getting to Lamar Jackson for a strip sack for the win for the Giants.
Man…I wish he were available when the Lions had a chance to dra…oh wait…😑
— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) October 16, 2022
Rookies making a difference
Giants 2022 Rookie Class
Evan Neal: played his best game by far
Kayvon Thibodeaux: game winning strip sack
Wan'Dale Robinson: 3 catches 37 yards 1 TD
Daniel Bellinger: 5 catches 38 yards 1 TD
The rookies made a huge difference today and the Giants are 5-1 because of it.
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2022
Legend in the making
Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be legendary https://t.co/Nctbq33vHq
— Conor Goodyear (@CRGoodyear12) October 16, 2022
Numbers don't lie
Six plays later, Kayvon Thibodeaux strip sacked Lamar Jackson.
As a result, the Giants win probability increased from 79% to 99% and they went on to win the game 24-20.#BALvsNYG | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/BkymlsvI6x
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 16, 2022
Someone was listening
Watching Kayvon Thibodeaux make a game changing, potentially winning play for the Giants from the D-End position… pic.twitter.com/9uRXRIrgwo
— Josh Grimes (@grimetime53) October 16, 2022
Show some respect
This WIN is on Kayvon Thibodeaux. Put some respect on it. https://t.co/DRm2iQ0HYX
— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) October 16, 2022
It's a great play in any language
KAYVON THIBODEAUX 🤯
Le llegaron a Lamar y los Giants recuperan el balón en zona muy peligrosa 😱#TogetherBlue
— MáximoAvance.com (@maximoavance) October 16, 2022
Taking down teams one by one
Last week Kayvon Thibodeaux had a batted pass to help seal the game against Green Bay. This week he seals the game with a strip sack.
Big time impact from the fifth overall pick. #TogetherBlue
— Shaun Chornobroff (@SChornobroff) October 16, 2022
Il s'appelle Kayvon Thibodeaux
Fumble forcé par Kayvon Thibodeaux !!! Et c’est recouvert !!! GIANTS WIIIIIN !!! #NFLextra #TogetherBlue
— Chase For 28 (@CaptainBoclet7) October 16, 2022
And they said Kayvon didn't care about football?
All heart from @kayvont. #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/DDBr1YuYlm
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 16, 2022
Locker Room Love
Locker room just started yelling “Thibs, Thibs”
Kayvon Thibodeaux dancing after that pic.twitter.com/NYVwJeRlco
— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 16, 2022
A great day in Oregon
Marcus and KT thriving just makes for the best football Sunday. #Sco
— Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) October 16, 2022