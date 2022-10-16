REACTIONS: Kayvon Thibodeaux has breakout NFL moment with game-winning strip sack

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s professional career didn’t get off to the best start due to injuries. But it looks like his sprained knee is fully healthy as he had a monster game to help the New York Giants defeat Baltimore 24-20.

The Ravens were driving with less than two minutes remaining and looking to win the game in the waning moments. But the former Oregon Duck defensive end managed to sack and strip Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Giants recovered the fumble and preserve the victory.

New York is now 5-1 on the season thanks to Thibodeaux’s first of what the Giants expect to be many huge plays from No. 5. Being in the largest media market in the country, social media and Giants fans went wild.

Here are the best of them.

The Highlight

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda

Kayvon Thibodeaux getting to Lamar Jackson for a strip sack for the win for the Giants. Man…I wish he were available when the Lions had a chance to dra…oh wait…😑 — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) October 16, 2022

Rookies making a difference

Giants 2022 Rookie Class Evan Neal: played his best game by far

Kayvon Thibodeaux: game winning strip sack

Wan'Dale Robinson: 3 catches 37 yards 1 TD

Daniel Bellinger: 5 catches 38 yards 1 TD The rookies made a huge difference today and the Giants are 5-1 because of it. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2022

Legend in the making

Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be legendary https://t.co/Nctbq33vHq — Conor Goodyear (@CRGoodyear12) October 16, 2022

Numbers don't lie

Six plays later, Kayvon Thibodeaux strip sacked Lamar Jackson. As a result, the Giants win probability increased from 79% to 99% and they went on to win the game 24-20.#BALvsNYG | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/BkymlsvI6x — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 16, 2022

Someone was listening

Watching Kayvon Thibodeaux make a game changing, potentially winning play for the Giants from the D-End position… pic.twitter.com/9uRXRIrgwo — Josh Grimes (@grimetime53) October 16, 2022

Show some respect

This WIN is on Kayvon Thibodeaux. Put some respect on it. https://t.co/DRm2iQ0HYX — Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) October 16, 2022

It's a great play in any language

KAYVON THIBODEAUX 🤯

Le llegaron a Lamar y los Giants recuperan el balón en zona muy peligrosa 😱#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/8SyuuhYyXk — MáximoAvance.com (@maximoavance) October 16, 2022

Taking down teams one by one

Last week Kayvon Thibodeaux had a batted pass to help seal the game against Green Bay. This week he seals the game with a strip sack. Big time impact from the fifth overall pick. #TogetherBlue — Shaun Chornobroff (@SChornobroff) October 16, 2022

Il s'appelle Kayvon Thibodeaux

Fumble forcé par Kayvon Thibodeaux !!! Et c’est recouvert !!! GIANTS WIIIIIN !!! #NFLextra #TogetherBlue — Chase For 28 (@CaptainBoclet7) October 16, 2022

And they said Kayvon didn't care about football?

Locker Room Love

Locker room just started yelling “Thibs, Thibs” Kayvon Thibodeaux dancing after that pic.twitter.com/NYVwJeRlco — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 16, 2022

A great day in Oregon

Marcus and KT thriving just makes for the best football Sunday. #Sco — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire