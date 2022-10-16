REACTIONS: Kayvon Thibodeaux has breakout NFL moment with game-winning strip sack

Don Smalley
·3 min read

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s professional career didn’t get off to the best start due to injuries. But it looks like his sprained knee is fully healthy as he had a monster game to help the New York Giants defeat Baltimore 24-20.

The Ravens were driving with less than two minutes remaining and looking to win the game in the waning moments. But the former Oregon Duck defensive end managed to sack and strip Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Giants recovered the fumble and preserve the victory.

New York is now 5-1 on the season thanks to Thibodeaux’s first of what the Giants expect to be many huge plays from No. 5. Being in the largest media market in the country, social media and Giants fans went wild.

Here are the best of them.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

