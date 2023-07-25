Reactions to Jim Harbaugh's potential suspension: How will Michigan beat Rutgers now?!

Reactions are flying in with news breaking Tuesday afternoon that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is looking at a potential four-game suspension to start the 2023 season.

Harbaugh and the NCAA are nearing an agreement that would lead to a four-game suspension for false statements he made during an investigation into recruiting violations and for having too many coaches working with players.

This story dates to January when the Free Press learned Harbaugh would not admit to knowingly misleading investigators over the Level 2 violation, but until Tuesday there had been no mention of a potential suspension.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the 43-22 win against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Michigan football spokesperson David Ablauf said the school cannot comment because "it is an ongoing case."

Here's a look at how people are reacting to the news on social media:

The NCAA: “Jim, just be honest and apologize. Then you’re all good.”



Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/YO6iIAIGTb — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 25, 2023

Bill Self, accused of five level 1 violations, got suspended for four games or 13% of the college basketball regular season.



Jim Harbaugh, accused of one level 1 violation, is potentially being suspended for four games or 33% of the college football regular season.



Unreal. — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) July 25, 2023

Harbaugh lied about it, he should have been fired realistically — cam (@cammycamsterz) July 25, 2023

The NCAA is not a serious organization — MAIZE (@maizewings) July 25, 2023

oh no! how will they beat East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers without him — peazy 🥷🏾 (@sleazyyp) July 25, 2023

@NCAA 🤡 trying to stay relevant. I can't wait for the day the P5 schools get together and form their own collegiate athletic governing body. — Chris Clabaugh (@4baller_kids) July 25, 2023

