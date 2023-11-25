Advertisement

Reactions as Jayden Daniels puts finishing touches on Heisman case with Texas A&M win

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

In Jayden Daniels’ final game at Tiger Stadium, he overcame a slow start in the first half, leading a surge in the second half as he surpassed 300 total yards and threw four touchdown passes in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

It was a closer game than some thought for a while as the Aggies led by 10 at one point in the third quarter, but when LSU’s offense woke up, it was able to take control as it finished the season 9-3.

Daniels will have to wait to see if that’s enough to win the Heisman Trophy as his resume is now complete. In the meantime, here’s how the internet reacted to LSU’s win.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire