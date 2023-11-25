Reactions as Jayden Daniels puts finishing touches on Heisman case with Texas A&M win

In Jayden Daniels’ final game at Tiger Stadium, he overcame a slow start in the first half, leading a surge in the second half as he surpassed 300 total yards and threw four touchdown passes in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

It was a closer game than some thought for a while as the Aggies led by 10 at one point in the third quarter, but when LSU’s offense woke up, it was able to take control as it finished the season 9-3.

Daniels will have to wait to see if that’s enough to win the Heisman Trophy as his resume is now complete. In the meantime, here’s how the internet reacted to LSU’s win.

Malik Nabers wipes away tears as Jayden Daniels is interviewed by ESPN. The best receiver in the country has passion and pride for those three letters across his chest. pic.twitter.com/H34LJ4M1Xa — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) November 25, 2023

This LSU fan decided to make their 42-30 victory over Texas A&M interesting: pic.twitter.com/Ykyr4spTvm — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

GIVE HIM THE HEISMAN! Jayden Daniels with one of the greatest CFB seasons ever. 350+ Total Yards

4 TD's LSU down 10 in the 3rd quarter…..JD5 took over. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 25, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels season stats: 🐯 236/327 (72%)

🐯 3,811 passing yards

🐯 40 pass TDs

🐯 4 INTs

🐯 1,134 rushing yards

🐯 10 rush TDs

🐯9-3 record Heisman? 👀https://t.co/sme7Bo6UF9 pic.twitter.com/hLGx4vTbRD — On3 (@On3sports) November 25, 2023

The LSU defense on third down: https://t.co/kBD2uzhIX2 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 25, 2023

Heisman and Biletnikoff. What a season for Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. pic.twitter.com/Hcjxgd6jZw — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) November 25, 2023

Jayden Daniels has the full support of all LSU fans and even the LSU Tiger Marching Band was in the Heisman Spirit at halftime pic.twitter.com/9Gr4mNJDer — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 25, 2023

For The Final Time That Kid. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/k6eJ0Wvka4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2023

Alright LSU, let them score or get off the field quickly, I don’t care which it is but we have an agenda to push — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 25, 2023

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels has it all! Look at these two high-level TDs he just dimed and tell me this is not an elite NFL prospect! pic.twitter.com/Gh3oZhRRpJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2023

Lots of cameras on #LSU QB Jayden Daniels as he takes the podium for the final time in Tiger Stadium. On the Heisman race, Daniels was asked if he’s made his case with no games remaining. “Most definitely.”@BengalTigerOn3 pic.twitter.com/NRNGVziYiw — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 25, 2023

Jayden Daniels still isn’t sure if today was his last game for #LSU. He hasn’t shut the door on playing in the bowl game. — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire