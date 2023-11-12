Advertisement

Reactions to Jayden Daniels’ historic performance in LSU’s win over Florida

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read
With LSU’s recent defensive struggles, quarterback Jayden Daniels needed to put the team on his back against a Florida offense that is starting to hit its stride and came to play Saturday night.

Daniels answered that call, turning in arguably the most impressive college quarterback performance we’ve ever seen. He finished the game with more than 600 total yards (372 passing and 234 rushing) along with five total touchdowns.

He became the first player in FBS history to throw for more than 350 yards and rush for more than 200 in the same game as the Tigers won 52-35.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Daniels’ Heisman moment.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire