Reactions to Jayden Daniels’ historic performance in LSU’s win over Florida

With LSU’s recent defensive struggles, quarterback Jayden Daniels needed to put the team on his back against a Florida offense that is starting to hit its stride and came to play Saturday night.

Daniels answered that call, turning in arguably the most impressive college quarterback performance we’ve ever seen. He finished the game with more than 600 total yards (372 passing and 234 rushing) along with five total touchdowns.

He became the first player in FBS history to throw for more than 350 yards and rush for more than 200 in the same game as the Tigers won 52-35.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Daniels’ Heisman moment.

There is no better player in the country than Jayden Daniels. 85 yards TO THE HOUSE. The moment. pic.twitter.com/e0ug9gYr1E — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

Here u go. It’s not best player on best team. It’s the most outstanding player in CFB. How can u not say it Jayden Daniels right now https://t.co/xyWDhGpdTT — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 12, 2023

Live look at Jayden Daniels holding this team together pic.twitter.com/SwCxTM5Z0y — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 12, 2023

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels is not only one of the top passers in CFB, but he can fly… Daniels had an 85-yard TD run in the first half. Now, this. He’s been the best player in CFB. No clue what the losses will do for his Heisman hopes, but he’s electric. pic.twitter.com/h2Ne0b61HD — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 12, 2023

Kinda think Jayden Daniels should win the Heisman and at this point, a loss tonight would almost make the point stronger. This is a year to just make it explicit that it's a team award — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 12, 2023

What a night for Jayden Daniels! 🏈1st player in FBS history with 350 pass yards & 200 rush yards in a game

🏈Most yards of total offense in SEC history

🏈Most rush yards by a QB in a single game in LSU history pic.twitter.com/BxP9cx7x8E — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2023

Still processing what we just watched: Jayden Daniels did something tonight no other player in the history of college football has ever done. https://t.co/hlBiQCvqNU — Glen West (@glenwest21) November 12, 2023

Also… I saw about 25 plays of LSU and Florida between flights. If you don’t have Jayden Daniels in you’re top 2-3 on your Heisman Ballot, you shouldn’t have a vote. That guy is unreal. Can’t wait to watch the tape tomorrow. — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) November 12, 2023

gotta say I love watching Jayden Daniels play. tough as hell, sick athlete, willing to make some really tough throws. has the kind of makeup that feels like it can last — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 12, 2023

Jayden Daniels has broken the #LSU record for total yards in one football game with 585 yards. He surpasses @RohanDavey6 who had 540 yards against Alabama in 2001. — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) November 12, 2023

Spoken to a few SEC defensive coordinators this fall before they’ve played LSU and the game plan is always to “contain Jayden Daniels”. Nobody can do it. Can’t prepare how slippery AND fast he is. Multiple Heisman moments tonight. pic.twitter.com/NnoPSiL76o — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 12, 2023

#LSU beat Florida, 52-35. Jayden Daniels had 606 yards. Who else should be at the Heisman ceremony with him? — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) November 12, 2023

If Jayden Daniels doesn’t win the Heisman, it’s a team award now. Plain and simple. — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) November 12, 2023

Don’t care what record LSU finishes with, Jayden Daniels 100% deserves a trip to New York. pic.twitter.com/LE8kfZGc8R — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023

Social media reach of Heisman conversation, last 7 days. Wanna guess which one is Jayden Daniels? @Sprinklr https://t.co/lwPmeBK7gV pic.twitter.com/cCRRgXROQS — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire