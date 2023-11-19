Advertisement

Reactions as Jayden Daniels delivers another Heisman-worthy performance in win over Georgia State

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

LSU sits at 8-3 on the year after a 56-14 win over Georgia State and well outside the College Football Playoff picture.

It’s becoming harder to hold that against quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, as he delivered yet another performance on Saturday night that makes it clear he deserves to be on that Heisman stage next month.

It was clear the Tigers were trying to pad Daniels’ stats a bit, and the result was an eight total touchdown game (six passing, two rushing) as he tied Joe Burrow’s program record for touchdowns in a game.

Here’s how the internet reacted as Daniels turned in another Heisman-caliber performance.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire