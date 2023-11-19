Reactions as Jayden Daniels delivers another Heisman-worthy performance in win over Georgia State

LSU sits at 8-3 on the year after a 56-14 win over Georgia State and well outside the College Football Playoff picture.

It’s becoming harder to hold that against quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, as he delivered yet another performance on Saturday night that makes it clear he deserves to be on that Heisman stage next month.

It was clear the Tigers were trying to pad Daniels’ stats a bit, and the result was an eight total touchdown game (six passing, two rushing) as he tied Joe Burrow’s program record for touchdowns in a game.

Here’s how the internet reacted as Daniels turned in another Heisman-caliber performance.

Jayden Daniels 22-26. 349. 5 TDs 10 carries 96 yards. 2 TDs 445 total offense and 7 TDs We seriously still debating this ? — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 19, 2023

Jayden Daniels last two weeks: 1,115 yards

13 touchdowns Seriously. — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 19, 2023

Jayden Daniels' individual performances this season: 606 yards, 5 TD

513 yards, 5 TD

425 yards, 4 TD

418 yards, 3 TD

410 yards, 1 TD

389 yards, 4 TD

382 yards, 3 TD

356 yards, 4 TD

298 yards, 5 TD

285 yards, 4 TD Tonight: 509 yards yards, 8 TD pic.twitter.com/pyZ3qrrknq — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 19, 2023

Jayden Daniels went OFF tonight vs. Georgia State: 🐯 509 YDS

🐯 25/30

🐯 8 TDS Ties Joe Burrow for most TDs in a single game in LSU history 👏 pic.twitter.com/BRvDLV8WZg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2023

Jayden Daniels' stats > any other candidate Jayden Daniels' strength of schedule > any other candidate 2 player race for Heisman right now with Daniels & Bo Nix pulling away Take Nix off Oregon, I think they are still a 10-1 team Take Daniels off LSU, they might be 6-5 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 19, 2023

Brian Kelly on Jayden Daniels Heisman case: “I’m gonna use my opportunity to talk about my player. He’s the best player in college football. “We’ve seen virtually everything and it just hasn’t worked.”#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) November 19, 2023

New: The Heisman Trophy odds just shifted… Bo Nix (+120) is still out front, but #LSU QB Jayden Daniels is No. 2 (+130) – his best odds to date. Tonight, Daniels had 500+ yards and 8 TD. He leads the NCAA with 4,591 yards + 46 TD. The latest: https://t.co/jRcALNGetk pic.twitter.com/sSWDNBVFrr — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 19, 2023

joe burrow, 2019:

•402.6 yards per game

•4.33 touchdowns per game

•9.40 yards per play

•94.9 QBR jayden daniels, 2023*:

•417.4 yards per game

•4.18 touchdowns per game

•10.75 yards per play

•94.1 QBR — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 19, 2023

Today's Heisman chatter so far. Jayden Daniels putting up 5 first half touchdowns in primetime on ESPN2 certainly hasn't hurt anything. pic.twitter.com/0GC0r4GyoW — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 19, 2023

SEVEN TOUCHDOWNS Jayden Daniels is the best player in the country pic.twitter.com/L6IJHtvlok — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023

Holy Heisman: Jayden Daniels has over 330+ yards and 5 TD's…..IN THE FIRST HALF. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 19, 2023

After today, the Heisman race has 2 clear leaders. • Bo Nix • Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/zqzOMDgeWX — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 19, 2023

Brian Kelly asked whether Jayden Daniels is the best player he’s ever coached. He says with his assertiveness and the way he’s taking over games, “yeah, I would say he’s the best.” — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) November 19, 2023

A lot of teams play cupcakes. Not many – if any – players score a touchdown on 8/8 drives against that cupcake. Jayden Daniels is special. #LSU — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire