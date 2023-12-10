Reactions as Jayden Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy winner

Jayden Daniels etched his name into the history books on Saturday night, becoming the third LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy. He joins Joe Burrow, who won it in 2019, and Billy Cannon, the school’s first recipient back in 1959.

Daniels had a special 2023 season, leading the nation in most statistical categories for quarterbacks, including total yards per game and total touchdowns. He beat out other finalists Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr.

With Daniels cementing his legacy as one of the greatest college football players of all time, here’s how LSU fans, media and former players reacted to his Heisman win.

Congratulations to @LSUfootball QB Jayden Daniels on winning the Heisman Trophy Award. pic.twitter.com/WgCGgytUFn — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

Yeah 5!! Congrats!!! — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 10, 2023

#ForeverLSU We stand on Business in Baton Rouge — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 10, 2023

Beautiful speech from Jayden Daniels. Especially loved that he shouted out the groundskeepers and janitors and all the other unsung heroes of college football. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels becomes the first person to win the Heisman Trophy while wearing a blinged-out Walk-On’s pin — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 10, 2023

insane career for jayden daniels. to end here with a heisman is an incredible feat — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 10, 2023

Herm Edwards catching a thank-you in the Heisman winner's speech should legally qualify Jayden Daniels for a significant charitable tax deduction — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 10, 2023

The moment Jayden Daniels became LSU’s 3rd Heisman winner 🏆 📍 Legends NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/UodWWmLKY4 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 10, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/o5vJzcFRYb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2023

LSU's equipment manager when Jayden Daniels gave him a shout out during his Heisman speech: pic.twitter.com/ovyrSBwzyN — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 10, 2023

“They said I was too skinny so I put on weight” @JayD__5 PROUD OF YOU KID!!!! #HEI5MAN — Matt R. Frakes, PhD, RD, LDN, CSCS, ISAK-2 (@SuperiorFrakes) December 10, 2023

It was only right 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Lx6RyfJs6w — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire