LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman after accounting for 4,946 total yards and 50 TDs

Reactions as Jayden Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy winner

Tyler Nettuno
Jayden Daniels etched his name into the history books on Saturday night, becoming the third LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy. He joins Joe Burrow, who won it in 2019, and Billy Cannon, the school’s first recipient back in 1959.

Daniels had a special 2023 season, leading the nation in most statistical categories for quarterbacks, including total yards per game and total touchdowns. He beat out other finalists Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr.

With Daniels cementing his legacy as one of the greatest college football players of all time, here’s how LSU fans, media and former players reacted to his Heisman win.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire