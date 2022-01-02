Reactions from Jags’ 50-10 loss to the New England Patriots

For the Jacksonville Jaguars fans hoping to see any signs of progress against one of the best teams in the AFC on Sunday, they were left sorely disappointed. The team suffered their worst loss in years in Week 17 against the New England Patriots, falling 50-10 in a rookie duel between Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones.

Jones had a great day as the Jacksonville defense gave up 50 points for the first time since 2015, and the offense couldn’t respond as Lawrence tossed three interceptions and the running game was virtually non-existent. This game was never even close, and it was perhaps a new low moment in a season that hasn’t had many positives to speak of.

With a loss next week to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jags would lock up the first overall pick once again, and that seems like the most likely scenario at this point. As a disappointing season hits rock bottom, here’s what Twitter had to say.

