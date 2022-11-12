Reactions from Harold Perkins’ monster game, LSU’s tight win on the road against Arkansas

There’s no such thing as a bad win in the SEC, especially when you’re playing on the road.

Still, LSU certainly delivered a bit of a letdown on Saturday against Arkansas. It struggled to pull away in what was a cold, morning kick in Fayetteville but ultimately eeked out a 13-10 win thanks to a few massive defensive plays from true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, who finished with four sacks and two forced fumbles.

With the win, LSU remains in control of the SEC West and will clinch the division if Alabama beats Ole Miss in the mid-afternoon block. Here’s how the internet reacted as the Tigers took care of business.

I’ve honestly run out of words for how good Harold Perkins is. A true freshman just won the game with his performance. Matt House knows exactly how to fully utilize him now too. #LSU — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) November 12, 2022

Harold Perkins is an 18-year old freshman he basically won the game for LSU today 8 tackles

4 sacks (tied LSU school record)

2 forced fumbles last wk he spied Bryce Young & helped LSU upset Alabama a kid this young having this kind of impact is nutspic.twitter.com/qKkrZDogru — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 12, 2022

Harold. Freaking. Perkins. — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2022

I really hope LSU does that thing again where they only polish the bottom half of The Boot — PodKATT (@valleyshook) November 12, 2022

Mark it down now… LSU true freshman LB Harold Perkins is a top-20 draft pick in 2025. He is a special talent! — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 12, 2022

LSU 40 is like if Brian Burns became Von Miller with a dash of Lawrence Taylor in there — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 12, 2022

LSU Georgia will be fun — ‏ً (@PlayoffKap) November 12, 2022

The “Harold Perkins Flu Game” to clinch a division title deserves a significant spot in LSU history. He was unreal today https://t.co/27vRuFAhvj — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 12, 2022

Perkins may be the greatest defensive player I have seen at lsu! Just saying — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) November 12, 2022

Malik Hornsby: "I'm going to run. I'm faster than everyone else."

Harold Perkins: "I'll be right there."#LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) November 12, 2022

