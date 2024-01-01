Reactions as Garrett Nussmeier leads LSU past Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Garrett Nussmeier made the first start of his LSU career on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, and while it took the offense a bit to get going, Nussmeier ultimately lived up to expectations.

He threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, leading what ultimately proved to be a 98-yard game-winning scoring drive as LSU survived a shootout to win 35-31.

Malik Nabers broke the all-time school receiving yards record, and we got a sneak peek at what the offense could look like in 2024 as interim offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton called a good game.

Here’s how the internet reacted as the Tigers ended the season on a high note.

Jayden Daniels celebrating with Garrett Nussmeier after his first win as a starter at LSU pic.twitter.com/iRSj9WHICG — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) January 1, 2024

Garrett Nussmeier said #LSU worked on Harold Perkins’ touchdown run for about a week. “Perk Heisman 2024?” he said. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 1, 2024

Tre Morgan lives in the Tampa area now as a member of the Rays He popped in to give congratulations to Nussmeier and company#LSU pic.twitter.com/mrZ8M2Nx8z — Glen West (@glenwest21) January 1, 2024

Brian Kelly said Malik Nabers wanted to keep playing after breaking the #LSU record. "He wanted to do it for his teammates. He wanted to do it for LSU. He wanted to do it to break the record. And I think that’s great. "He fought me a little on that." Next up: 1st Round pick. https://t.co/eDLapROi5E — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 1, 2024

This LSU fan is at the Cheez-It Bowl. We think they may have gotten Orlando and Tampa mixed up or they just really wanted to see Iowa play. pic.twitter.com/6Unpws7SJc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 1, 2024

“Hey let’s give it up for Nuss.” “Nuss bus” Just a few of the on field sounds here after come from behind win over Wisconsin. #LSU pic.twitter.com/sKaXk51gjf — Glen West (@glenwest21) January 1, 2024

LSU beats Wisconsin, 35-31, in the bowl formerly known as the Outback pic.twitter.com/2JHma8BmNw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

LSU utilized Harold Perkins better offensively than they have defensively all season pic.twitter.com/OP0OKADHVJ — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) January 1, 2024

LSU defense closes it out pic.twitter.com/tfSmFD4Ilx — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) January 1, 2024

Malik Nabers is now LSU's all time receiving leader, surpassing Josh Reed's previous record of 3,001 Yards🐯 pic.twitter.com/TQeH8DJBnF — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2024

Another 10 win season for Brian Kelly and LSU. GEAUX TIGERS — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 1, 2024

Tired: Big Ten defensive numbers are inflated by bad Big Ten offenses. Wired: SEC offensive numbers are inflated by LSU's defense. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2024

Say what you want about Garrett Nussmeier, but he is undeniably a blast to watch. https://t.co/cjw4GLoCge — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire