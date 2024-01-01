Advertisement

Reactions as Garrett Nussmeier leads LSU past Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tyler Nettuno
Garrett Nussmeier made the first start of his LSU career on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, and while it took the offense a bit to get going, Nussmeier ultimately lived up to expectations.

He threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, leading what ultimately proved to be a 98-yard game-winning scoring drive as LSU survived a shootout to win 35-31.

Malik Nabers broke the all-time school receiving yards record, and we got a sneak peek at what the offense could look like in 2024 as interim offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton called a good game.

Here’s how the internet reacted as the Tigers ended the season on a high note.

