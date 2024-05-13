The reactions of Fofana, Diatta and Ben Seghir after the win in Montpellier

All happy with the return of AS Monaco to the Champions League after a win in Montpellier, Fofana, Diatta and Ben Seghir spoke post-match.

Mission accomplished! Thanks to their win in Montpellier (0-2), our Rouge et Blanc are assured of second place and a return to the Champions League, six years later. It’s a goal achieved which fills Adi Hütter’s men with joy, and especially Youssouf Fofana, who scored again, Krépin Diatta and Eliesse Ben Seghir, who spoke post-match in the mixed zone. 🎙️

This was the objective all these years, and it has been achieved. We have reached the goal. To be a bit of a killjoy, we still have one match left at home, we will try to win it to finish in the best possible way.

Good evening Youssouf. Objective fulfilled with the Club’s return to the Champions League!

This was the objective all these years, and it has been achieved. We have reached the goal. To be a bit of a killjoy, we still have one match left at home, we will try to win it to finish in the best possible way.

𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 🇪🇺🔙

@ChampionsLeague, HERE WE COME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcIr0v5eA5 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

It will be easier to approach it with the objective already achieved?

Yes and no. You will have to put a little pressure on yourself to finish well, even if you know that the objective has been achieved. It would be nice to win in front of our fans in order to have a great celebration with them.

Is it a successful season with this qualification in hand?

More or less because there are always a few things to change for next season. We know that we did not come back properly from the break but thanks to our thunderous start to the season, we managed to keep in front and get points back from those who were in front of us.

You have another successful match with another goal. Are you in your best form at the best of times?

It’s my most prolific season and I’m very happy to be there for the team. I have always tried to be present and it is true that with the goals and the assists, it is a plus. After all these years, it’s so much the better that the objective has been achieved, and my work has been rewarded.

The reaction of Krépin Diatta

Good evening Krépin. Second place, qualification for the Champions League… Mission accomplished this evening?

Yes you said it. It was important because we knew that today, we could confirm finishing in second place. It’s mission accomplished this evening, we’re happy. We were waiting for this qualification in the Champions League, and now it’s done. We are proud of ourselves and of teamwork, it has not always been easy. But we showed that we were a family and a united squad.

It was truly magical. We were keen to show our emotions because we are human beings. We did something great today and it was normal to celebrate in the locker room. In any case, you can be sure that we celebrated the qualification well.

Krépin DiattaOn the team's celebrations post-match

We saw a lot of scenes of joy in the locker room, was it important to celebrate this qualification?

It was truly magical. We were keen to show our emotions because we are human beings. We did something great today and it was normal to celebrate in the locker room. In any case, you can be sure that we celebrated the qualification well.

𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑢𝑒 👏 Le Président Dmitry Rybolovlev a tenu à féliciter les Rouge & Blanc dans le vestiaire à Montpellier une fois la qualification en @championsleague validée 🤩 0️⃣-2⃣ #MHSCASM pic.twitter.com/lnztbRDXNO — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

The Club deserves to be in the Champions League, for our fans and for all my teammates. We fought to reach it. We are there and we are very happy. We celebrated it well, it’s important.

Eliesse Ben SeghirOn qualifying for the Champions League

The reaction of Eliesse Ben Seghir

Good evening Eliesse. That was the goal of the evening: a place in the Champions League.

This was the objective of the Club, which we had been waiting for for a very long time now. The Club deserves to be in the Champions League, for our fans and for all my teammates. We fought to reach it. We are there and we are very happy. We celebrated it well, it’s important.

Can we say that the season was successful tonight?

This is the long-term result of work that began a long time ago and has been completed today. We were able to qualify for the Champions League, it’s a huge feeling of joy. We’ll play the Champions League music on the way home.