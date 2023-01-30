Reactions after controversial ‘shut down’ play by referees in AFC title game

Chris Roling
In the fourth quarter of the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, controversy erupted as officials called a play that went fully to completion “shut down.”

On the play that was apparently called dead, the Bengals got a stop on third down and were poised to force a punt that would give them the ball back and have a chance to take the lead.

But official Ron Torbert declared the play “shut down” even though no indication of this was given. Both teams had to come back off the sideline and the Chiefs got to completely re-do the down.

Here’s a look at the fallout from the latest NFL officiating debacle.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

