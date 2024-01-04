Reactions to Clinkscales' departure; Lansing interim ISU AD

Jan. 3—One day after announcing Sherard Clinkscales' departure as Indiana State University's athletic director, ISU on Wednesday named veteran Sycamore administrator Angie Lansing has its interim AD.

And, Clinkscales has received supportive comments from ISU coaches and others in the wake of the surprising move.

His interim replacement, Lansing, currently serves as the senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator. She's in her 17th year with the ISU athletic department.

Clinkscales' tenure as athletic director began in February 2016 and ended Dec. 31, although ISU didn't announce his departure until Tuesday.

Neither ISU nor Clinkscales have commented on the specific reasons for his departure in the midst of the 2023-24 athletic season, other than the university's explanation that he "has decided to step down from his role to pursue other opportunities."

ISU also didn't divulge the financial terms of Clinkscales' departure, and the university communications office suggested the Tribune-Star seek that information through a public records request. The Tribune-Star submitted that request Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately get a response.

In September 2022, ISU extended Clinkscales' contract by two years through June 2025. ISU had an option to extend Clinkscales' contract two years beyond 2025. At that time, ISU President Deborah Curtis said, "AD Clinkscales has brought a renewed level of expectation and energy to our Sycamore athletics programs."

Lansing steps up, again

Lansing steps into the interim AD role for the second time in her career. She served as ISU interim AD in 2016 after Ron Prettyman left as Sycamore athletic director, just prior to Clinkscales' hiring.

"Indiana State University is very fortunate to have an administrator of Angie's caliber on staff who can fill this important role," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a university news release Wednesday afternoon.

"Indiana State has the utmost confidence and given her experience and vision for the Sycamores; she is the ideal candidate for this position. At this time, the University's priority is to continue to elevate the tremendous work being done by our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff in Sycamore athletics."

Lansing starred as a distance runner for the ISU track and cross country teams from 1994 to 1998 As an athlete, Lansing earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors and Academic All-American honors in four consecutive years. She still holds the school records for the indoor mile run and outdoor 1,500-meter run.

She was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

In her current role with ISU, Lansing oversees women's basketball, women's soccer, women's golf, volleyball, track and field, and cross country. She is actively involved with various Missouri Valley Conference committees, including Conference Relations and Finance, and as the sport liaison for track and field and cross country coaches.

Lansing also served as NCAA Division I Track and Field and Cross Country Sport Committee Chair for three years.

"It's a privilege to serve as Indiana State University's interim director of athletics," Lansing said in the ISU release. "Sycamore athletics has a rich history that I will continue to uphold.

"Our staff works hard every day to support our student-athletes and coaches. I plan to maintain the momentum of our competitive seasons. I look forward to working with the University community and the Terre Haute community as we continue to support our student-athletes and athletic programs."

Several ISU programs improved during Clinkscales' tenure. Indiana State placed third in the race for the Missouri Valley Conference All-Sports Trophy in 2021, its best finish since 2014.

Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamore baseball team won MVC titles in 2019 and 2023, reaching the NCAA super-regional round before being eliminated by TCU in a series at Fort Worth, Texas. ISU hosted the four-team NCAA regional, which the Sycamores won, but opted not to serve as host for its first-ever super-regional. In that controversial decision, Clinkscales cited a scheduling conflict with the annual Indiana Special Olympics on the ISU campus.

Other successes under Clinkscales' watch included five MVC championships in the past two years by the perennially strong Sycamore men's and women's track and field teams; Schertz's hiring as men's basketball coach and a surprising MVC Tournament runner-up finish by the Sycamore softball team last spring.

There were struggles, too. The ISU football program compiled a cumulative 24-54 record in Clinkscales' seven years. That program also endured tragedy in 2022, when two football players and another student were killed, and two other players were injured in a car accident prior to the season. Clinkscales broke the tragic news to Sycamore coach Curt Mallory in an early-morning visit to Mallory's home.

Also, the Sycamore women's basketball program struggled to a 21-59 record in three seasons under former coach Vicki Hall, but has steadied the past three seasons under current coach Chad Killinger.

Coaches, former president respond

This week, some of the current ISU coaches thanked Clinkscales for his efforts. Those included Angie Martin, director of ISU's track and field and cross country programs. She cited his guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled or disrupted multiple ISU and Missouri Valley Conference events in 2020.

"I am grateful for Sherard's time here at Indiana State," Martin said Wednesday. "He supported our track and field and cross country programs and took the time to get to know our sport better. He had to lead our athletics department through one of the toughest times in history, and I think we managed to come out on top.

"Our program and the baseball and basketball programs have really stepped up this past year. Sherard put pressure on us to be successful but he truly wanted our kids to be the best they could be."

Also, Sycamore football coach Curt Mallory thanked Clinkscales for his work.

"I'm appreciative of Sherard and for his support to both myself and to the Indiana State football program," Mallory said Wednesday. "He was invested in our success and wish him nothing but the best. While saddened at the news of his leaving, I look forward to the future of ISU football as we look to build on the momentum of Indiana State Athletics with our preparations for the upcoming signing day, as well as our spring practices."

On Tuesday, Schertz also praised Clinkscales' support of the Sycamore team, which won 23 games last season and has won 11 of 13 games so far this season. He called Tuesday, when news of Clinkscales' departure emerged, "a sad day."

"I don't know all the details, like all those decisions are made above my pay grade, but what I would say is certainly I'm forever appreciative of Sherard," Schertz said. "He is the one who hired me. He is the one who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. He did everything he said he was going to do in that hiring process. He empowered me every day, he supported me."

On Tuesday, Clinkscales referred the Tribune-Star to his agent, Myles Solomon, for further comment. In a statement, Clinkscales said, "I am forever grateful for the 7.5 years I served our student-athletes, coaches and community as the Director of Athletics at Indiana State University. I thank former President Dan Bradley for this great opportunity. "I am especially blessed to have worked with the hard-working, talented members of the athletics department. Their dedication and love for our student athletes is unrivaled! I will truly miss them all.

"I look forward to future opportunities to serve in this competitive, and ever-changing college athletics environment," Clinkscales added. "God bless this university and community. March On!"

On Wednesday, Bradley — who hired Clinkscales to replace Ron Prettyman as AD in 2016 — said, "As a fan and supporter of ISU athletics I think Sherard did a great job as ISU's Athletic Director.

"I was always impressed by his coaching choices. It was important for him to select coaches based on their qualifications as well as their integrity.

"ISU student athletes, coaches, and staff benefited from his personal desire for excellence and his competitive spirit. He is a good friend, and Cheri and I wish Sherard and Monica well as they move forward."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.