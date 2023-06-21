Reactions: Cincinnati's 11-game win streak is Reds' longest since 1957

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer and catcher Luke Maile

The Cincinnati Reds' 5-3 win in Wednesday's series finale to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies was their 11th consecutive victory, their first 11-game winning streak since 1957.

It's tied for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. Only Reds teams in 1899 (14), 1890 (13), 1957 (12) and 1939 (12) have had longer streaks.

Thanks to Jake Fraley's go-ahead, two-run homer in the 8th inning, the Reds also lead Major League Baseball with 26 come-from-behind wins this season.

"We fight, and you guys are seeing it, man," Fraley told Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day on the field after the game. "It's a special team."

Social media reactions:

That's 11 in a row for the #Reds, and 14 out of 16.



The Reds have only four quality starts in those 16 games, and today's starter, Andrew Abbott, has three of them (including his ML debut in the first game of that stretch). — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 21, 2023

The longest franchise win streak since 1957.



This team, y'all❗️ pic.twitter.com/uiy7yxExi0 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

The Reds didn’t play particularly well today. Outs on the bases, batter’s interference, a quieter offensive game on a bullpen day for the Rockies, Abbott allowed three homers.



The sign of a good team is winning those games. The Reds beat the Rockies and take their 11th straight — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 21, 2023

Need some sweeping done? Call 1-800-REDS. pic.twitter.com/QejvMFsBXM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

First 11-game winning streak since 1957 ✅

MLB-leading 26th comeback victory ✅

Third consecutive sweep ✅



"There is an energy, there is a buzz that just has not been felt in a long time. There is BELIEF." #ATOBTTR | @Reds pic.twitter.com/yXAYPlPsZb — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 21, 2023

Eleven straight wins? We've seen stranger things. pic.twitter.com/dscALtKGJH — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

The @Reds have won 11 straight games for the first time in 66 years 🤯



America's Team is rollin' in 2023 🇺🇸 #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/frRDk3uWNT — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 21, 2023

40 wins in 75 games is the most by a Reds team since they had 44 in 2013. — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) June 21, 2023

Jake Fraley on streak (with Charlie Goldsmith): pic.twitter.com/YOMaJWGHeJ — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 21, 2023

This is the best! @Reds I’m loving that everyone is contributing with so much energy. — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) June 21, 2023

