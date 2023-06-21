Reactions: Cincinnati's 11-game win streak is Reds' longest since 1957

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer and catcher Luke Maile
The Cincinnati Reds' 5-3 win in Wednesday's series finale to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies was their 11th consecutive victory, their first 11-game winning streak since 1957.

It's tied for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. Only Reds teams in 1899 (14), 1890 (13), 1957 (12) and 1939 (12) have had longer streaks.

Thanks to Jake Fraley's go-ahead, two-run homer in the 8th inning, the Reds also lead Major League Baseball with 26 come-from-behind wins this season.

"We fight, and you guys are seeing it, man," Fraley told Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day on the field after the game. "It's a special team."

Social media reactions:

