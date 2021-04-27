Our reactions to Chiefs’ trade to acquire QB Patrick Mahomes four years later
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Four years ago today, the Kansas City Chiefs changed their franchise forever, making the gutsy decision to trade up to No. 10 in the 2017 NFL draft. With that pick, they selected Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes. The move had its immediate detractors, but time would tell that it was the best decision the franchise could have made.
April 27, 2017. @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/tdB8KJ6A1F
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2021
To celebrate four years of Mahomes with the Chiefs, we’re going to take a look back at our writer’s instant reactions to the trade. Below you’ll see the shoot-from-the-hip takes from current Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, former Chiefs Wire managing editor Wesley Roesch, John Dillon, and Nicolas Roesch.
Charles Goldman’s reaction:
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
"My immediate reaction was reminiscent of 'Star Wars: A New Hope' when Luke, Leia, Han and Chewie were elated at surviving their near-death experience of being in a trash compactor. The Chiefs needed to escape the trash compactor that their offense has been the past three seasons. It has been crushing the lives of offensive superstars. Throw out the bubble screens, dump-offs and check downs. Kansas City wants to go deep! I’m OK with the compensation. This is a move that shows the front office has the guts to put 34 years of futility at the quarterback position behind them."
Can you tell that I was a little bit excited by the trade? I was letting out a nice guttural "RRWWWGG" in celebration. Chewbacca would be proud. In Mahomes' first full season as starting quarterback, the Chiefs had the most prolific offense the team had ever seen. I don't even think in my state of post-trade nirvana, I could have predicted that.
Wesley Roesch’s reaction:
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
"Those who have followed Chiefs Wire for any length of time probably knew I was partial to a QB in this draft. So when the Chiefs traded up to grab Mahomes, I was beyond ecstatic. Look, I actually like Alex Smith and believe he’s a good quarterback. But I couldn’t help thinking during the Chiefs’ playoff loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers that KC needed something more at QB. The Chiefs couldn’t continue to settle for just a solid signal-caller. They needed to go find their guy. Indeed they did. And I’m fine with the price it took to get him. If coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey like Mahomes enough to give up a first and a third, that means they think he’s THE guy. And that’s a risk worth taking."
The compensation turned out to be well worth the risk and I wonder if the Bills still wouldn't do this trade again. They got two key defenders and their quarterback of the future in spite of losing out on Mahomes.
John Dillon's reaction:
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
"This pick is a dream come true for every Chiefs fan who watched the team over the last 10 years. A first-round quarterback is a total game-changer in an offense that’s taken criticism under Alex Smith. Mahomes needs time to develop and learn an intricate Andy Reid offense but has the highest upside of any quarterback in this class."
Mr. Dillon was the only one of us to give the trade B+ grade, but he was also the only one to accurately predict that Mahomes would need time to develop. And he did, a full season of development behind Alex Smith in fact. I also think he was right on the ceiling point, given what we've seen from the other quarterbacks from the 2017 NFL draft.
Nicolas Roesch's reaction:
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
"They actually did it. The Chiefs traded a hefty price with the Buffalo Bills and drafted Mahomes, and it is well worth it. It has been far too long since the Chiefs have drafted a first-round quarterback, but the time is right. Smith is coming off a very disappointing year and the need for the quarterback of the future is now. Mahomes is known for his elite arm strength and ability to create and extend plays. His mechanics need a lot of work, but he’ll have plenty of time to learn and will have great mentors. The read-option part of Reid’s offense will also remain intact with Mahomes. This is a perfect fit for KC. Mahomes has all the raw ability you can ask for in a quarterback and is now paired with some of the best coaches in the NFL to learn from. Smith should be a great mentor for Mahomes, teaching him accuracy and how to protect the football. The Chiefs swung for the fences with this pick, and it could be a grand slam."
AFC West dominance, three consecutive home AFC title games with two Lamar Hunt Trophies, back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl and the first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. Yeah, Nick, I think you were spot on to say that this move was a grand slam.
1
1