Reactions: Chicago Cubs claim Wade Miley, who had $10M club option, off waivers from Reds

May 7, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) celebrates after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds failed to pick up a $10 million club option for 2022 for left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, instead allowing a National League Central rival, the Chicago Cubs, to claim Miley off waivers.

In 2021, Miley had one of the best seasons of his 11-year Major League Baseball career, posting a 12-7 record and 3.37 ERA over 28 starts and 163 innings. In May, he threw the Reds' first no-hitter since 2013 - and the first of his career - against Cleveland.

Earlier this week, the Reds traded catcher Tucker Barnhart - who caught Miley's no-hitter - to the Detroit Tigers for minor-league infielder Nick Quintana.

Social media reactions to the Cubs adding Miley:

Thank you, Wade Miley, for an outstanding season and an unforgettable performance on a rainy Friday night in Cleveland. We wish you, Katy and Jeb the best in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/64Bw8OVuhB — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 5, 2021

GM Nick Krall said they shopped Wade Miley for the last couple of weeks and didn't have a buyer on trade market. #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) November 5, 2021

One AL Central team's analytics on Miley were very good, and intended to talk to the Reds about him. Good work, Cubs https://t.co/s0nDrYT49z — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 5, 2021

The #Reds had already made the decision not to allocate $10 million for Wade Miley next year….so save $1 million buy out by putting him on waivers and losing him to the division rival #Cubs. Smart decison by #Cubs who plan to revamp their entire starting rotation this offseason — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 5, 2021

Division rival Cubs score a coup by claiming Wade Miley off waivers from Reds. Cincinnati obviously is desperate to save money but why not pick up his $10M option and trade him? Had 6 WAR this year. Confounding! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2021

Miley has $10M club option for 2022. Reds could have picked it up, traded him and still accomplished their obvious goal of saving money. https://t.co/TJb5lRyHQU — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 5, 2021

are the reds ok? — Meg Rowley (@megrowler) November 5, 2021

