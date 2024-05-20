The reactions of Caio Henrique and Thilo Kehrer after facing Nantes

The Brazilian full-back, with an assist, and the German central defender, scorer for the first time at AS Monaco, spoke in the mixed zone to talk about a party atmosphere at the Stade Louis-II against Nantes (4-0) on the last round of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

They were decisive on the second Monegasque goal. Alone at the far post, Thilo Kehrer placed a header across goal into Alban Lafont’s net, finishing a precise free kick from Caio Henrique. It was a first goal for the German, while the Brazilian celebrated his first start since his serious injury, with his fifth assist this season. Present in the mixed zone, they talked about the big victory obtained against Nantes (4-0) and the great party atmosphere at the Stade Louis-II. 🎙️

Good evening Caio. How did you feel after your first start in seven months?

I was very happy to play this full match after seven months of absence. Playing with my teammates and getting back into competition was very important for my mind. I also had an assist, I was able to help the team. I am also happy with the victory, it was an important match with a great atmosphere, the Prince was there too. I think it was job done. Now we are going on vacation to be ready to prepare for the new season.

What will be the objectives in the Champions League?

We know it will be difficult, it is the most prestigious competition in Europe. For us, the important thing will be to give everything and we will see. Personally, I would prefer to play in Spain and face Madrid and Atlético.

You made five assists in nine games, we might say you could have made 20 this season.

It’s very important for me to provide assists. Free kicks are a bit routine in training. We will work further to improve this and provide even more assists.

Caio HenriqueOn his time out through injury

How did you experience the season and the period when you were injured?

It was very difficult because I felt good before my injury, I had was even a part of the Brazilian national team. I was mentally affected since I couldn’t help my teammates in more difficult times. Luckily and after a lot of work, I was rewarded and the Club will also return to the Champions League.

Did Breel’s injury help you?

The truth is that it brought us closer. A knee injury is always difficult for a player and the staff helped us every day to come back. The most challenging thing was to manage mentally. Everyone was very present for me, it was important to keep in touch with the players.

Tell us about the coach and his work this season.

The coach was very important this season, he helped stabilize the group by maintaining all the players involved. His goal was to win every match, he passed that on to us and that’s partly why we are here.

This evening, the stadium was full with the 30th anniversary of the Ultras. How did you find the atmosphere?

It’s true that the atmosphere was fantastic this evening. With everyone’s support, it gave us additional motivation to win. We wanted to win for our supporters.

Thilo Kehrer’s reaction

Thilo KehrerOn the team's last match

Good evening Thilo. This evening, can we say to ourselves that it’s job done to the end?

Yes the work paid off, we finished well. There are a lot of positives, even if there wasn’t much at stake in terms of points and the table. It was mainly to enjoy things our family who were there, the supporters who came in large numbers. We succeeded well in doing this. We obviously celebrated in the locker room because we achieved our goals. It was a festive day and we made the most of it.

What are you aiming for next season in the Champions League?

I understand the question but now is not the time to talk about it for me. There is time to talk about this, it’s not tonight. We have just finished this season, there are holidays, there are the Euros for some and other tournaments. Everyone is going to do their own thing, personally, I’m going on vacation, I’m happy to do that. And then we’ll come back, discuss that and clarify things.

Looking back at this season, what will you remember?

Many things. The start of the season at West Ham was more difficult, I had less playing time. I had to be patient. I arrived here in January, it was a very good decision for me. I found a team, a coach and a staff who welcomed me very well.

I felt like I was in a positive environment with energy set up to succeed, progress and play good football. This is what I was looking for and I am very happy I made this decision. I thank everyone for the welcome and these five months full of success and good work. It’s very positive.

It’s very positive, I’m very happy to see all these young people arriving, who give of themselves by showing their qualities and who seize the slightest opportunity. They want to get into this group and earn their places, it’s very important. The club benefits from it and us, as a team, it helps us enormously because in a season, there are injuries.

Thilo KehrerOn the depth of the bench

The other lesson beyond this victory is the depth of the bench. How do you see these young people growing and developing?

It’s very positive, I’m very happy to see all these young people arriving, who give of themselves by showing their qualities and who seize the slightest opportunity. They want to get into this group and earn their places, it’s very important. The club benefits from it and us, as a team, it helps us enormously because in a season, there are injuries. We need these players who are not necessarily there to play a lot of matches. The youngsters who come during these times benefit from it.

Did the coach impress you with his strong choices?

Honestly no because I already knew him. He has experience from his career in Germany in Frankfurt or Monchengladbach. In addition to that, he has a good knowledge of football and has very good human relations. He is not only a coach who wants to optimize the game but he has very strong human relationships, a little of the family man about him.

He understands the emotions and situations the players are in. He has a very good management style. It’s true that he had moments of pressure like all of us, we are together. He handled it very well and I’m very happy for him and all of us.