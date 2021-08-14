Reactions: Bills players pumped to pull off win vs. Lions

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
Don’t tell NFL players that it’s “just the preseason.”

On Friday, the Bills took Ford Field in Detroit against the Lions in their first exhibition game since 2019. For most of the game, the Bills were on top.

Then the tables were turned in the fourth quarter when the Lions took a 15-13 lead. But of course… nobody circles the wagons like who?

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson connected on a fantastic 42-yard grab.

That put the team in field goal range and Tyler Bass finished off the game from 44 yards out with only seconds left. It was a 16-15 final.

After the game, plenty of Bills players took to social media to celebrate the late victory.

Here’s a rundown of post from players below:

QB Jake Fromm
TE/ FB Reggie Gilliam
DT Ed Oliver
DE Efe Obada
S Damar Hamlin
LS Reid Ferguson
LB Andre Smith
K Tyler Bass
OL Spencer Brown

