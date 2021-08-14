Reactions: Bills players pumped to pull off win vs. Lions

Don’t tell NFL players that it’s “just the preseason.”

On Friday, the Bills took Ford Field in Detroit against the Lions in their first exhibition game since 2019. For most of the game, the Bills were on top.

Then the tables were turned in the fourth quarter when the Lions took a 15-13 lead. But of course… nobody circles the wagons like who?

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson connected on a fantastic 42-yard grab.

That put the team in field goal range and Tyler Bass finished off the game from 44 yards out with only seconds left. It was a 16-15 final.

After the game, plenty of Bills players took to social media to celebrate the late victory.

Here’s a rundown of post from players below:

QB Jake Fromm

What a blessing to be back on the field again! Don’t think I could’ve had more fun! Thanks @tbass_xvi for sealing the deal at the end! Praise God for the win! #GoBills #Billsmafia — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) August 14, 2021

TE/ FB Reggie Gilliam

DT Ed Oliver

DE Efe Obada

S Damar Hamlin

Bills win! 🥳 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) August 14, 2021

LS Reid Ferguson

LB Andre Smith

K Tyler Bass

OL Spencer Brown

