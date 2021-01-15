Reactions around league as Jets hire former 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

49ers DC Robert Saleh jogs off the field

The Jets announced late Thursday night that they've hired former 49ers DC Robert Saleh to be the 20th head coach in franchise history.

Although the news came late in the night, players around the league took to social media to show their support for Saleh and share their excitement with the Jets organization.

First came 49ers CB Richard Sherman, who's spent the last three seasons under Saleh's leadership in San Francisco and was with him in with the Seahawks from 2011-2013 — the two won a Super Bowl together in Saleh's final season in Seattle as their defensive quality control coach.

Then came Jets' second year DL Quinnen Williams, who saw a significant improvement in his play from Year 1 to Year 2 already, and now looks to grow even more over a defensive-minded head coach like Saleh.

More reactions to come as the news continues to break...