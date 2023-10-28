Reaction: UGA WR Ladd McConkey burns Florida for 41 yard TD

The Georgia Bulldogs are glad to have All-SEC wide receiver Ladd McConkey back. McConkey burned Florida for a 41 yard touchdown in the first quarter. McConkey’s touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead against the Florida Gators.

McConkey’s touchdown reception was his 100th career catch with the Bulldogs. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dialed up a great play. Georgia’s motion threw off the Gator defense and allowed Ladd McConkey to get open.

McConkey made a nifty cut after the catch to score a touchdown. Georgia fans were fired up after McConkey scored to give the Bulldogs the lead.

McConkey we’ve missed you bro.. Welcome back ‼️ — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) October 28, 2023

Bobo in the bag early ! — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) October 28, 2023

Lunchpail Ladd McConkey is back — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 28, 2023

Ladd McConkey with great catch and run for 44-yard TD to give Georgia the lead, 10-7, at 1:23 mark, 1Q. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) October 28, 2023

Beck –> Ladd for a 41 yard touchdown! How 'bout them Dawgs?? — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 28, 2023

Ladd is BACK!!!! WRs stepping up with Brock out — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 28, 2023

