Reaction: UGA WR Ladd McConkey burns Florida for 41 yard TD
The Georgia Bulldogs are glad to have All-SEC wide receiver Ladd McConkey back. McConkey burned Florida for a 41 yard touchdown in the first quarter. McConkey’s touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead against the Florida Gators.
McConkey’s touchdown reception was his 100th career catch with the Bulldogs. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dialed up a great play. Georgia’s motion threw off the Gator defense and allowed Ladd McConkey to get open.
McConkey made a nifty cut after the catch to score a touchdown. Georgia fans were fired up after McConkey scored to give the Bulldogs the lead.
McConkey's touchdown
.@laddmcconkey02 made his 100th reception count. #GoDawgs
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2023
Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall
McConkey we’ve missed you bro.. Welcome back ‼️
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) October 28, 2023
McConkey ran past the defense
Ladd…..dat boy fast.#UGAvsUF
— Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) October 28, 2023
Give credit to Mike Bobo
Bobo in the bag early !
— Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) October 28, 2023
Georgia missed McConkey to start the season
Lunchpail Ladd McConkey is back
— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 28, 2023
Media reaction
Ladd McConkey with great catch and run for 44-yard TD to give Georgia the lead, 10-7, at 1:23 mark, 1Q.
— Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) October 28, 2023
Go Dawgs!
Beck –> Ladd for a 41 yard touchdown!
How 'bout them Dawgs??
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 28, 2023
UGA receivers step up without Brock Bowers
Ladd is BACK!!!!
WRs stepping up with Brock out
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 28, 2023