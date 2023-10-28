Advertisement

Reaction: UGA WR Ladd McConkey burns Florida for 41 yard TD

James Morgan
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are glad to have All-SEC wide receiver Ladd McConkey back. McConkey burned Florida for a 41 yard touchdown in the first quarter. McConkey’s touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead against the Florida Gators.

McConkey’s touchdown reception was his 100th career catch with the Bulldogs. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dialed up a great play. Georgia’s motion threw off the Gator defense and allowed Ladd McConkey to get open.

McConkey made a nifty cut after the catch to score a touchdown. Georgia fans were fired up after McConkey scored to give the Bulldogs the lead.

McConkey's touchdown

Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall

McConkey ran past the defense

Give credit to Mike Bobo

Georgia missed McConkey to start the season

Media reaction

Go Dawgs!

UGA receivers step up without Brock Bowers

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire