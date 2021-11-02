REACTION: Twitter reacts to Oregon Ducks being ranked 4th ahead of Ohio State in CFP rankings

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks were ranked No. 4 in the first official College Football P,ayoff rankings, slotted 1 spot ahead the Ohio State Buckeyes, whom they beat head-to-head in Columbus earlier this season.

This actually might come as a shock to many Duck fans, who expected that Ohio State would be ranked ahead of them because of the eye test and “style points” so far this year. However, the Playoff Committee made a statement with the ranking, saying that Oregon’s head-to-head win is extremely important over Ohio State. We will see what happens over the rest of the season.

Related

Oregon Ducks ranked 4th in first official College Football Playoff rankings

Here are some of the best tweets and reactions on social media:

List

ESPN FPI Update: Despite win, Oregon's chances to win Pac-12 Championship drop

Recommended Stories