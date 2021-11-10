REACTION: Twitter reacts to Ducks, head-to-head controversy in latest CFP standings

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The latest batch of College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night and some drama came when it was announced that the Michigan Wolverines were ranked ahead of the Michigan State Spartans by a spot, despite the fact that Michigan State beat the Wolverines just two weeks ago.

As is the new normal, fans of college football had a field day with the new rankings on Twitter. Many found it interesting that the head-to-head victory did not matter for Michigan State, but it still mattered with Oregon and Ohio State, despite the fact that Ohio State has arguably looked better than the Ducks for much of the season.

Here are some of the best tweets and reactions from all of the action:

