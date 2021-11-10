REACTION: Twitter reacts to Ducks, head-to-head controversy in latest CFP standings

The latest batch of College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night and some drama came when it was announced that the Michigan Wolverines were ranked ahead of the Michigan State Spartans by a spot, despite the fact that Michigan State beat the Wolverines just two weeks ago.

As is the new normal, fans of college football had a field day with the new rankings on Twitter. Many found it interesting that the head-to-head victory did not matter for Michigan State, but it still mattered with Oregon and Ohio State, despite the fact that Ohio State has arguably looked better than the Ducks for much of the season.

Here are some of the best tweets and reactions from all of the action:

if we're not going to take into account head-to-head results of similar teams (which, by the way, is in the @CFBPlayoff selection committee protocol), then why are we playing the games? https://t.co/erDdeaAY2m — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 10, 2021

College football playoff every week pic.twitter.com/bZua665vhq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 10, 2021

These rankings are an absolute joke. For more reasons than just us at #8. Why is Michigan ahead of Michigan St when they just beat them a couple weeks ago? Wtf is going @CFBPlayoff — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) November 10, 2021

The College Football Playoff committee is setting an interesting precedent by ranking the "more complete team" over the team that beat it head-to-head. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) November 10, 2021

If Cincinnati wanted to be ranked in the College Football Playoff they should have been better in 1954. — UConn football endurer (@NoEscalators) November 2, 2021

Interesting that the College Football Playoff committee ranked five 6-3 teams — including Auburn (17) and Wisconsin (18), which Penn State beat — but Penn State remains unranked. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 10, 2021

Ohio State has entered the College Football Playoff chat… pic.twitter.com/1nx9aNBH0X — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 10, 2021

For No. 8 Oklahoma to make @CFBPlayoff, Sooners will have to rally – again. In playoff’s 7-year history, only 8 teams reached playoff that were not ranked in top 4 w/5 weeks remaining. OU’s playoff berths & ranking w/5 weeks to go: 2019 No. 10

2018 No. 6

2017 No. 5

2015 No. 12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2021

The single dumbest part of the college football playoff rankings is somehow thinking that a win over a team ranked 24th is more valuable than a team ranked 27th. Just go to 40 if you’re going to make all these talking heads lose their minds about “being ranked." — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) November 10, 2021

