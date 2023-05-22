Reaction: top punter Drew Miller commits to UGA football

Class of 2024 punter Drew Miller has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Miller is one of the best specialists in the rising senior class.

Miller committed to Georgia over NC State and Iowa State. Miller is currently an unranked recruit. The 2024 punter plays high school football for Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound specialist also plays goalie at a high level for Mediapolis’ soccer team.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have 13 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have three five-star commitments. Only Michigan has a higher ranked recruiting class than Georgia.

Drew Miller holds scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan, Army, and Air Force. The elite punter has taken recent visits to NC State, Georgia, and Iowa State.

Miller has an official visit planned with Georgia from June 16-18. Additionally, the Georgia commit is scheduled take an official visit to NC State on June 9-11.

The talented special teams recruit announced his commitment to Georgia football via Twitter. Here’s how Georgia Bulldog fans reacted to his commitment:

Miller announces commitment

Kirby Smart's reaction

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 19, 2023

Fan celebrate's Drew Miller's commitment

BREAKING: Live look at Kirby Smart flexing on our rivals after getting a commitment from the #1 punter in the nation. Go Dawgs !!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/31V4GfUnfD — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) May 19, 2023

Media reaction

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 5⭐️ Mediapolis punter Drew Miller has committed to the national champs 👀 Congrats @drewmiller____ pic.twitter.com/rwMIaoS9uj — Bound Iowa (@Bound_IA) May 19, 2023

Georgia offered Miller earlier in May

#1 Punter in the 2024 Class. Drew Miller has received a scholarship from UGA. He goes to Mediapolis HS in Mediapolis, IA. pic.twitter.com/591ALmoKm5 — Kyle Ellsworth (@GAsportscontent) May 2, 2023

